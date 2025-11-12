A&M looks for revenge against South Carolina at Kyle Field

Just over a year ago, Texas A&M football traveled to South Carolina as the No. 8 team in the nation. They didn’t know it then, but a 44-20 loss in Columbia, South Carolina, sparked a three-game skid that turned a promising 7-1 start into another all-too-familiar 8-4 finish.

Coach Mike Elko’s program will look to avenge that loss this Saturday, Nov. 15, when the Gamecocks march into Kyle Field.

And the two programs could not be trending in more opposite directions. The Aggies sit atop the Southeastern Conference standings with a 9-0 record, while the Gamecocks have stumbled to a 3-6 start after what was supposed to be a follow-up to last year’s resurgence under coach Shane Beamer.

Still, facing an SEC opponent is never a freebie, especially with the individual talent South Carolina brings to the table.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback LaNorris Sellers remains South Carolina’s biggest hope of spoiling A&M’s undefeated run.

“I see the same big, physical, athletic kid that ran and threw all over us last year,” Elko said in Monday’s press conference. “LaNorris Sellers absolutely lit us up last year. If we want to have any success on Saturday, we better understand the challenge this year.”

Last season, Sellers entered the matchup as an unproven first-year starter and left as the talk of the SEC. He torched A&M for 244 passing yards and two touchdowns, while adding 106 yards and a score on the ground.

Elko believes that the game was a turning point for his team’s maturity.

“Last year was such a learning moment for us,” Elko said. “Nobody appreciated the challenge that was being in that position for the first time. We learned a lot about what would come with it and how to handle it. We’ve handled it the right way for nine games, but there are still three more that we have to handle one at a time.”

A&M has been great at that this season, already handling then-No. 8 Notre Dame and Auburn, two programs they lost to last season. The Gamecocks are next on the Aggies’ radar.

On paper, A&M is a nightmare matchup for South Carolina. Whatever Beamer’s squad struggles with, the Aggies excel at. And the few areas where A&M shows vulnerability are the same ones South Carolina can’t take advantage of.

The Gamecocks rank last in the SEC in total offense and scoring, managing just 294.1 yards per game and 19.7 points per contest. Their protection issues have been glaring, giving up 34 sacks for 302 yards, the second-worst mark in the nation.

That is a recipe for trouble against an elite A&M defense that leads the nation with 34 sacks, and ranks sixth in the SEC in total defense and fifth in passing defense.

The Aggies are allowing just 317.3 yards per game, including 189 through the air, giving them a matchup advantage in nearly every facet of the game.

Even amid a disappointing season, South Carolina still features some elite playmakers.

At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, junior wide receiver Nyck Harbor poses a unique challenge for A&M’s secondary. He’s become Sellers’ top target, posting 21 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns, ranking second in the SEC among receivers with at least 20 receptions with 19.1 yards per catch.

On defense, sophomore edge rusher Dylan Stewart remains a disruptive force despite a quieter season by his standards. He’s totaled 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 30 total tackles and two forced fumbles on the year so far.

Sophomore linebacker Fred Johnson and junior safety Jalon Kilgore round out the defense. Johnson anchors the middle with 41 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and an interception, while Kilgore, a three-year starter, leads the secondary with 38 tackles and five pass breakups.

If the Gamecocks have any shot at pulling off an upset, it begins with their secondary. Kilgore’s group ranks sixth in the SEC, allowing 190.6 passing yards per game — the lone bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent unit.

The rest of the numbers paint a bad picture for South Carolina’s defense. It allows 344.2 total yards per contest, compared to an A&M offense that averages over 450 yards per game.

If that wasn’t concerning enough, the Gamecocks rank third to last in the conference in rushing defense, surrendering 153.7 yards per game. Against an Aggie offense averaging 459.8 yards and 37.8 points per game, the only favorable matchup for the Gamecocks is against the pass.

And that is against an offense featuring the wide receiver duo of sophomore Mario Craver and junior KC Concepcion, one of the top tandems in the nation.

Add in redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed, who is playing at a Heisman-contending level, and it seems like a near-impossible task for Beamer’s side.

As the Aggies gear up for their home stretch, Saturday’s matchup serves as a final conference test before the much-anticipated Lone Star Showdown against No. 10 Texas.

In a conference known for chaos, Elko and his team understand no win is guaranteed. But if his squad plays to their established standard this season, A&M should have no issue defending Kyle Field and advancing to 10-0.