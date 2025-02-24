A&M loses sophomore third baseman Gavin Grahovac to season-ending surgery

Having already lost sophomore right fielder Caden Sorrell for an undisclosed amount of time, things went from bad to worse for Texas A&M baseball as sophomore infielder Gavin Grahovac will undergo season-ending shoulder repair surgery, per TexAgs’ Ryan Brauninger.

Though remaining No. 1 overall in this week’s D1 Baseball poll, the loss of such a productive batter and defender creates a line of questions for the Maroon and White.

The California native, had big expectations coming into his sophomore campaign after setting the Aggie freshman home run record with 23 in the 2024 season. Accounting for two home runs and six RBIs already this season, his absence creates a hole in offensive production that must be addressed as conference play looms on the horizon.

Luckily for A&M, a surplus of talent is a luxury that can fill the void left behind by the sophomore. Super utility man junior OF/INF Jamal George may see the field more often until Sorrell returns, while fans may see graduate second baseman Wyatt Henseler slide out to third base in Grahovac’s stead as more Aggies may see their positions shifted.

Regardless of who ends up where, Grahovac’s loss creates a delicate situation on both sides of the ball for the Fightin’ Farmers. However, with the injury so early in the season, coach Mike Earley and Co. have ample time to plug the holes that have sent their boat adrift.