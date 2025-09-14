A&M men’s tennis kicks off fall campaign in Waco, headlined by Silva’s singles crown

Texas A&M men’s tennis kicked off its 2025 fall campaign by traveling to Baylor’s Hurd Tennis Center, as four Aggies competed at the Waco Fall Kickoff Classic. All four Aggie players rwached the finals in their bracket, highlighted by senior Ethan Silva clinching the Red bracket crown.

Freshman Egor Gorin, redshirt sophomore Ritesh Patil, Silva and junior Lathan Skrobarcek were placed in a 36-player pool with competitors from Rice, SMU, Abilene Christian University, UTSA, UT Arlington, Baylor and Texas Tech.

In doubles play, all duos were split up into two separate brackets, while in singles play, all players were split into four brackets. The three-day tournament lasted from Friday, Sept. 12 to Sunday, Sept. 14.

Day 1

Starting off with singles play, Patil outlasted the Bears’ junior Louis Bowden in three sets. After being broken early on and losing the first set, Patil handed out a bagel and a breadstick to claim the first-round victory in the Blue bracket, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Over in the Red bracket, Silva was in an intense clash with Abilene Christian’s junior Dennis Dutiné, as both players had claimed a set before Dutiné was forced to retire, handing Silva the walkover, 5-7, 7-5 Ret.

Moving onto the Green bracket, Skrobarcek took on SMU’s graduate Alexander Stafford in a battle of in-state rivals. After Skrobarcek broke twice in the first to take the opening set, he broke again late in the second to secure the win, 6-2, 6-4.

The Purple bracket saw Gorin match up against freshman Jesse Gothelf in a tough contest. After the competitors split the first two sets, Gorin broke, then held serve to down Gothelf in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Moving onto doubles play in the Blue bracket, Patil and Skrobarcek teamed up to take on Texas Tech’s sophomore Ludovico Vaccari and junior Felipe Pagnacco. After splitting the first few games, the Aggie duo won, 8-5.

In the Red bracket, Gorin and Silva fought hard against ACU’s duo of Dutiné and senior Tomas Quesada but were ultimately taken down, 8-6.

Day 2

Patil flourished in singles play against UT Arlington’s junior Yazid Lahjomri, capturing a comfortable straight-sets win, 6-3, 6-4.

A similar story played out for Silva, who dropped just five total games against SMU’s sophomore Noah McDonald to reach the finals of the Red bracket, 6-1, 6-4.

Skrobarcek proved to be dominant against ACU’s junior Merse Deli, breaking twice in both sets to get through in straights, 6-2, 6-2.

The Purple bracket saw Gorin fight through a tough battle against Rice’s freshman Noey Do. After winning a first-set tiebreak, Gorin dished out a bagel to reach the championship, 7-6, 6-0.

In doubles play, Patil and Skrobarcek fought against seniors Yair Sarouk and Kabeer Kapasi but fell in a lopsided match, 8-1.

Day 3

On the event’s final day, Patil matched up against Vaccari in the finals of the Blue bracket. Patil started off slow, and Vaccari took an early break with a smooth backhand down the line. That break proved to be the difference in the first set as both players held serve, and Vaccari captured the first set.

Some comfortable holds for both players began the second set before unforced errors from the Aggies allowed Vaccari to break again, ultimately leading to a straight-sets win for the Red Raider, 6-3, 6-4.

In the Red bracket, Silva was matched up with Pagnacco, a silky smooth player with an all-around game. Cannon balls were fired back-and-forth as both players were able to hold serve at the beginning of the match. However, Silva proved to be the much better returner as he was able to get multiple return games to deuce before breaking to claim the first set.

The second set told a similar story as both players tested each other’s backhands and consistency. While Pagnacco demonstrated solid ball-striking ability, Silva proved to be the more creative and consistent player, taking down Pagnacco in straight sets to claim the Red bracket crown, 6-3, 6-3.

Skrobarcek put forth a strong showing in the final of the Green bracket. While he was able to hold his own from the baseline and the net, errors on serve and the inability to take control of rallies on the return ultimately led to his downfall against UTSA’s sophomore Enzo Vargas, 6-4, 6-4.

Finally, in the Purple bracket, Gorin was matched up against ACU’s sophomore Luis Jose Nakamine in a fierce battle. Though the score says otherwise, most games went to deuce with many long and exhausting rallies. Gorin was able to use precision on his forehand to move Nakamine around the court while taking advantage of net volley opportunities.

Nakamine used precise drop shots and passing shots from the baseline to hit the ball wherever he wanted, snatching points from Gorin when he pushed towards the net. Ultimately, Gorin gave a good fight but was taken down in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

The Aggies will be back in action when they travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to play the M15 Fayetteville ITF from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21.