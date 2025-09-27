The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

A&M outlasts Auburn in defensive battle

Aggies take down Tigers 16-10
Olivia Sims, Senior Sports Writer
September 27, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Graduate tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) reacts to a tackle for loss during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

No. 9 Texas A&M football kicked off Southeastern Conference play against Auburn, a team that stunned the Aggies last season in a four-overtime thriller. This year, the Aggies held the Tigers off with a 16-10 win, advancing to 4-0 for the first time since 2016.

“Anytime you get an SEC win, it’s a great win,” coach Mike Elko said. “For us to start 4-0 for the first time since 2016, that was huge.”

A&M’s offense was led by senior running back Le’Veon Moss who rushed for 139 yards and had the Aggies’ lone touchdown of the afternoon. On the receiving end of the ball, it was junior wide receiver KC Concepcion who picked up 113 yards and a number of first downs for the Aggies.

After winning the coin toss, the Aggies deferred to receive the ball at the start of the second half, giving the Tigers the first shot on offense. A powerful start from the Maroon and White defense forced the Tigers to retreat backwards down the field as they put up negative six yards on the first drive of the game.

The A&M defense played lights out, only allowing Auburn 177 yards of total offense, as well as holding them to 0-and-13 on third down. The Tigers were forced to punt nine times and turned the ball over on downs twice.

“If we can play defense that way, we have enough talent that we’ll make our fair share of plays,” Elko said.

A sack from junior linebacker Daymion Sanford put Auburn junior quarterback Jackson Arnold on the ground for the first time and forced the Tigers to punt the ball away. Arnold is no stranger to getting taken down, as he was sacked nine times the week prior against his former school, Oklahoma. 

“You know we had some execution issues in the first three games, but we never really panicked or anything,” junior LB Taurean York said. “ … When we tighten up the scheme, we’re all 11 on the same page.”

In a quick drive down the field, A&M was able to get on the board first as redshirt sophomore QB Marcel Reed led the team down the field in just 1:41. Four plays and 66 yards later, Moss cashed in for the Aggies.

From X

After the quick score from the Maroon and White, the Orange and Blue defense picked up its pace as it forced the Aggies to punt on their next three drives. The Tigers were able to set up junior kicker Alex McPherson for a 32-yard field goal early in the second half, yet the three points were all the Aggie defense allowed through the first half. 

As for the Aggies, they turned to graduate K Randy Bond, where he nailed two field goals from 33 and 49 yards, marking his 62nd and 63rd made field goals of his career, sending the Aggies into halftime up 13-3. Ultimately, Bond’s two made field goals were the difference makers between a tie game and a win for A&M.

The third quarter was a snoozefest with neither team’s offense able to get anything going as the score remained 13-3. 

In what seemed to be a promising drive for a soon-to-come A&M touchdown, sophomore LB Xavier Atkins intercepted Reed’s pass and took it 73 yards down the field, putting the Tigers on the two-yard line and making it a whole new ballgame. 

Arnold was able to run past the Aggie defense for the Tigers’ first and only touchdown of the afternoon, putting them within three.

From X

The Maroon and White were able to tack on another field goal from Bond after a penalty erased a receiving touchdown from sophomore WR Mario Craver. As the Aggies went up 16-10, there was still plenty of time left on the clock for coach Hugh Freeze and his offense to stun the Aggies once again.

“When defense isn’t playing well, offense is carrying them and holding them up, when we’re not playing well, defense is doing the same that we did for them,” Reed said. “I think it’s just that us being so together and understanding that it’s going to take every single person on the field.”

With the game on the line, the Aggie defense never let up, pressuring Arnold and forcing three straight incomplete passes and a punt back to A&M. With their backs against the wall, the Tigers had one more shot in a drive that ended with a devious sack from graduate defensive end Dayon Hayes.

With the Aggies’ victory, they advance to 4-0 for the first time under Mike Elko. A&M continues its three-game homestand against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 4.

