A&M sets up nets in Utah

No. 9 Texas A&M volleyball is eagerly looking to continue its three-game winning streak this week in Utah. Facing two teams in two days is nothing out of the ordinary for the undefeated Fightin’ Farmers. During its previous matches, A&M swept Rice 3-0 on Aug. 29, and defeated Central Arkansas 3-2 the next day.

The Aggies set their sights on both No. 21 Utah and Utah State as non-conference play is in full swing. Playing its second ranked team of the season later this week, A&M is looking to gain more confidence against fierce competition.

“We want to be pushed so that we’re ready for what I think is the best conference in the country in the SEC,” coach Jamie Morrison said in Tuesday’s press conference. “But we’re ready for the challenge.”

Utah has been on a victory streak of its own, going undefeated in its first three matches of the season. Each win has been the result of the Utes’ overpowering kill differential. Junior outside hitter Kamryn Gibadlo is currently leading the team in kills with a total of 53 so far this season, making her one of Utah’s key weapons to keep an eye on.

The Aggies can draw some insights from this, as they had only seven blocks in their previous match and need to tighten their defense if they want to control the net.

Senior opposite hitter Logan Lednicky has a career-high 492 kills and was a powerhouse for the Fightin’ Farmers in 2024. She struck 22 kills in her first match of the season, making it her season high thus far and proving the Maroon and White capable of taking control of matches.

With both teams feeding off of early-season momentum, this matchup will determine who holds the drive to keep that momentum steady.

The Aggies are set to take on the Utes at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4 in Salt Lake City at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Traveling not too far to Logan, Utah, A&M is slated to compete the following day against Utah State, which also carries the Aggie name.

Utah State has a 1-2 record through its first three matches of the season, with a tricky loss against Marquette in its most recent five-set matchup. Losing by 11 points in its first set of the match, Utah State never gained its focus. However, the Blue and White made it a close match and lost in the last set, barely taking a 3-2 loss.

Utah State’s success has been due to key high-scoring players. Sophomore OPP Loryn Helgesen is leading the team with 50.5 points so far this season. Not far behind is senior middle back Tierney Barlow with 49 points and sophomore OH Mara Stiglic with 42.5 points.

Nothing the Fightin’ Farmers haven’t seen before.

The squad of 17 is led by a large coalition of seniors. That experience from previous seasons sets the expectations of recovery in order to have that depth not only at the beginning of the season but throughout.

“I think we have a lot of depth, and I think a lot of people can contribute in a variety of ways,”

senior opposite hitter Taylor Humprey said in Tuesday’s press conference. “Especially when the season gets long and bodies get a little more beat up. I think that depth is going to be one of our strengths.”

The Aggies-on-Aggies matchup is set to take place on Friday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. on Utah State’s home court, Wayne Estes Center in Logan.