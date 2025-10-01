A&M soccer looks to reignite offense in Lone Star Showdown

The Lone Star Showdown returns on Thursday, Oct. 2, but this time on the pitch, as Texas A&M soccer hosts the Texas Longhorns at Ellis Field.

Both teams enter the matchup struggling after slow starts to their Southeastern Conference campaigns. The Aggies are winless in their last seven games, dropping five of those contests while being outscored 8-1, leaving the Maroon and White at the bottom of the conference standings.

The Longhorns haven’t been doing too hot, either. Texas sits just a couple of spots ahead of A&M with a mere three points, having lost three of their first four conference games.

While the usual phrase might be “unstoppable force meets immovable object,” this year’s Lone Star Showdown seems more fittingly described as “stoppable force meets movable object.”

Through four SEC games, A&M’s offense is yet to find the back of the net. On the other hand, Texas has given up 11 goals in their first four SEC matches. On Thursday, one of the two will have to give way.

Nonetheless, it’s a good bet that the A&M offense will prevail. During their eight-game non-conference slate, Coach G Guerrieri’s squad was scoring at a high rate, netting 20 goals on their way to an undefeated start. Their last goal came in the 2-1 loss to No. 4 TCU on Sept. 7.

Junior forward Leah Diaz was responsible for the Aggies’ last goal, and getting her involved would be a good first step for A&M to reignite their offense.

Diaz started the season strong, recording three goals and four assists, while serving as the engine of the team. She currently leads the squad in scoring alongside junior midfielder Trinity Buchanan and junior forward Kaylee Noble, both of whom have also been quiet in recent weeks.

Fortunately, there’s a perfect opportunity this week to snap that scoring drought, and what better stage than against a Texas defense that’s been struggling of late?

To start off SEC play, coach Ange Kelly’s program lost 3-1 to Missouri, 3-0 to Mississippi State and 4-3 to Alabama. Texas is coming off of a 2-1 win versus Vanderbilt, but their defensive issues have been a problem all season.

Texas has conceded at least one goal in every match this season, good for 25 goals in 11 games — averaging out to 2.27 goals allowed per contest.

Meanwhile, the Aggies have been creating chances over the past four games, totaling more than 39 shots. One of those opportunities is bound to find the back of the net.

“It’s tough when you create so many chances and the ball doesn’t go in,” Guerrieri said after the Arkansas game. “Eventually, luck has to turn. We got to have a little bit of luck on our side to put ourselves in position.”

That luck didn’t swing A&M’s way last Friday, as the Aggies fell 1-0 to No. 5 Tennessee. Still, A&M has remained competitive against top-ranked teams, losing by just one goal to No. 4 TCU, No. 10 Arkansas and No. 5 Tennessee.

Now, with an unranked opponent ahead, A&M has reason to feel confident. Historically, the Aggies have dominated the Lone Star Showdown, leading the series 21-7-2.

The most recent matchup, however, saw the Longhorns take a 2-0 victory in last season’s first conference match between the two since 2011. Last year’s Texas team went 17-4-2 and won the SEC tournament. This year’s squad, however, is far from that form.

With a struggling Texas team coming to College Station, the Aggies have a prime opportunity to reclaim the Lone Star Showdown. The key question will be whether A&M’s offense can finally break through, or if Texas’ shaky defense will extend the Aggies’ scoring drought.

The game kicks off Thursday at 7:00 p.m. under the lights at Ellis Field.