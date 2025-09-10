A&M soccer opens up conference play against high-powered No. 15 Georgia

It’s been 10 months since now-No. 15 Georgia ended Texas A&M soccer’s 2024 season with a 1-0 win in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Now, the Aggies open the 2025 SEC schedule against none other than the Bulldogs.

Coach G Guerrieri’s squad looks much different from the one that finished 8-9-2 last season. The 2025 roster features 10 transfer players and five new freshmen who are vital to a program looking to turn the page after a disappointing 2024 campaign.

The Bulldogs also had their postseason run cut short in 2024. After eliminating A&M, Georgia fell to Arkansas, 1-0 in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Georgia then suffered a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament to Colorado, 3-2.

In 2025, the Bulldogs leaned heavily on the recruiting ranks, adding 12 freshmen expected to make an immediate impact. In the NIL era, where most programs lean on the transfer portal for quick success, coach Keidane McAlpine’s unorthodox approach has paid off through the first eight matches.

After dropping the season opener against No. 8 UCLA, McAlpine’s side rattled off four straight wins, outscoring opponents 17-0 — including a 2-0 win over No. 12 North Carolina.

Since then, momentum has cooled with two draws and a loss in its last three matches. Even so, the Bulldogs remain dangerous.

They’ve scored 18 goals while allowing just four, boasting one of the SEC’s most balanced attacks. Three players in particular stand out that Guerrieri’s squad will have to game plan for.

The engine for Georgia’s high-powered offense, redshirt junior midfielder Summer Denigan, has already scored six goals, one more than her 2024 total despite playing 13 fewer matches.

A former SEC Freshman of the Year, she comes into College Station fresh off a goal against Clemson. Her playmaking ability and creativity makes her a constant threat in the final third.

Junior M Kiera Staude is a player that can do it all. Defensively, Staude is a key reason Georgia has allowed only four goals this season. She’s already scored four times, including a hat trick in a 6-0 win over North Florida.

Another member of the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team alongside Denigan, Staude’s two-way presence makes her a matchup nightmare to prepare for.

A freshman goalkeeper out of Illinois, Hannah Foliard’s 16 saves on the season and four goals allowed would lead most fans to believe she is a seasoned vet.

At 6-foot-1, Foliard already stands out physically, and her recent call-up to the U.S. Under-17 Women’s National Team’s training camp underscores her status as one of the top players in her age group.

Her six-save collegiate debut against UCLA and four-save performance against Clemson leave little doubt that Foliard is on track to become one of the SEC’s best in goal.

In the other net, sophomore GK Sydney Fuller has arguably been the Aggies’ most impactful player this season. The sophomore goalkeeper’s 15 saves have kept A&M afloat in nearly every match. In Sept. 7’s match against No. 4 TCU, Fuller’s five saves frustrated one of the nation’s top attacks and nearly earned the Aggies a draw on the road.

Fuller is one of the few returning starters from last season’s SEC tournament loss to Georgia, giving her extra motivation to seek revenge in this matchup.

With Fuller protecting the goal, it will be junior F Leah Diaz who will have to generate offense against a stout Bulldog defense. She has already done plenty of that throughout the young season, racking up three goals and four assists.

She is coming off of a goalscoring performance against TCU and will need more of that production if A&M hopes to break through against Foliard’s long reach.

Ellis Field is set for the Aggies and Bulldogs to clash at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12. For coach G Guerrieri’s squad, opening SEC play with a statement win would signal real progress.