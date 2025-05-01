Pf website ad (1)
A&M softball shuts out No. 2 Tennessee in pitcher’s duel

Youngchan Kang, Sports Writer
May 1, 2025
Photo by CJ Smith
Texas A&M starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) pitches during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the Austin Super Regional at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

After losing their second Southeastern Conference series against then-No. 9 Arkansas, No. 4 Texas A&M softball traveled to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium to face off against No. 2 Tennessee in its final SEC series of the regular season. Despite a defensive showdown between both sides, the Aggies won 1-0 in seven innings.

It was great to see us just play Aggie softball, win a big game,” coach Trisha Ford said. “But Emiley Kennedy was just lights out today, and again, just great defense.”

Fantastic work in the circle from both teams kept things scoreless throughout the early going.

Senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy had herself a heck of a second inning, striking out both freshman center fielder Saviya Morgan and freshman right fielder Emma Clarke. Although Mealer would get a walk to first for Tennessee, Kennedy would strike out redshirt freshman second baseman Ella Dodge to end the second inning.

In the third inning, it was the Lady Volunteers’ turn to strike out the Aggies. Junior right-handed pitcher Karlyn Pickens struck out both junior third baseman Kennedy Powell and senior shortstop Koko Wooley in back -o-back pitches. But sophomore designated player Mya Perez would walk to first base, but graduate catcher Mac Barbara hit into a groundout resulting in another scoreless inning for the Aggies.

Perez’s  double to center field in the fifth inning was a rare bright spot on offense for the Aggies.. But Barbara followed the hit up with another groundout, resulting in another empty possession for A&M.

And so the pitcher’s duel continued throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

With the score being 0-0 in the seventh inning, someone had to get momentum going. The Aggies seemed to find that momentum despite having two early outs from both Eschete and Vrazel. Powell would start the momentum going by getting to first base after an error by redshirt sophomore 3B Taylor Pannell. Then Wooley hit a double to left-center field and Powell would zoom past each base to give the Aggies the first — and only — run of the game.

From X

To keep the game alive, Lady Volunteers had one last chance to get a single run. Mealer got hit by a pitch from Kennedy — a rare blemish in an otherwise stellar showing — giving her a free walk to first base.  Although Dodge grounded out, Shuler — pinch running for Mealer — safely made it to second base to keep Tennessee’s hopes  alive. But Kennedy closed things out as she struck out both senior outfielder Kinsey Fiedler and Pannell to end the game. 

A&M will look to clinch the series on Friday, May 2 at 5:00 p.m.

