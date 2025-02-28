A&M sweeps Arkansas 7-0 to capture third-straight victory

Coming off of an incredible 4-3 comeback victory against Texas in its first conference test, Texas A&M women’s tennis looked to further its momentum as it returned home to the Mitchell Tennis Center to host the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Just before the matches began, the Aggies honored Jane Wright ’76 for a generous donation to the program.

“What an awesome story there,” junior Mary Stoiana said about Wright’s donation. “A former player, I mean, she’s been right in our shoes and for her to come and be as generous as she was, it means a lot to us as a program. Every time we come out and train and compete, we’re doing it for all of Aggieland and for people like Jane. Her donation was just so generous and we are so grateful to her.”

The Aggies did not let down the 12th Man. refusing to drop a set against the Razorbacks to capture their first sweep and 62nd consecutive home victory.

Starting with doubles play on Court 3, the Aggies’ No. 102 junior Daria Smetannikov and 2024 doubles All-American junior Mia Kupres displayed textbook tennis from the baseline and net. They broke the Razorbacks’ senior Grace O’Donnell and junior Anet Koskel twice on their way to dropping just a single game to win, 6-1.

Court 5 was a similar story, No. 15 junior Nichole Khirin and freshman Lexington Reed captured the first point of the day for the Maroon and White. After successfully holding serve, powerful backhand returns and incredible net skills allowed them to break freshman Jimena Gomez Alonso and Katarina Pavlechova late in the set, resulting in a victory, 6-3.

Moving onto singles play on Court 6, Reed didn’t even give Gomez Alonso a chance. Playing to her strengths and putting power on the ball, Reed broke three times in both sets to come out of the match with a double-bagel victory, 6-0, 6-0.

Khirin dominated Arkansas freshman Olga Bienzobas on Court 2. A cannon-like forehand and incredible quickness allowed her to take all of Bienzobas’ options away. With momentum in her favor the entire match, she was able to win in a blowout, 6-2, 6-1.

Court 5 saw Smetannikov battle O’Donnell in a battle of consistency. While both players stayed sound and disciplined from the baseline, Smetannikov was able to use a variety of different shots to force O’Donnell into errors. After breaking twice in the second set, she would walk away with a straight-set victory, 6-3, 6-2.

Stoiana did what she does best on Court 1. Arkansas’ junior Carolina Gomez Alonso played solid tennis, but Stoiana shut her down in every way possible. Her incredible pace, consistency, power and discipline were all keys in her straight sets victory, 6-1, 6-1.

Sophomore Lucciana Perez brought the Aggies one point closer to the sweep on Court 4. Her relentlessness and consistency showed everybody why she is an ITA top-60 player in the nation. With Pavlechova committing constant errors, Perez was able to breeze through with a straight-sets victory, 6-1, 6-0.

Kupres sealed the sweep for A&M on Court 3. While her ball-striking ability is superior, consistency was key today as she took down Koskel, 6-4, 6-2.

“We were very business-like today,” coach Mark Weaver said. “We had a great week of practice. In a lot of ways, it was our best week of preparation. We had great weather and the girls really came out and worked hard this week. I feel like we’ve raised our games perhaps even a half level from where we’ve already played at a high level this season. We had a great crowd tonight. I want to thank the 12th Man for coming out. Let’s bring you back out again on Sunday for a huge match against Oklahoma.”

The Aggies will be back in action on Sunday, March 2, when they host the Oklahoma Sooners at the Mitchell Tennis Center.