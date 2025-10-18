A&M swim and dive dominates TCU in home opener

Texas A&M swim and dive hosted TCU for the season’s home opener Friday at the Student Recreation Natatorium, with both the men’s and women’s teams dominating the whole meet. The No. 23 men won 199-98 and the No. 25 women won 221-74.

The Aggies started strong in the 200-yard medley relays, with the tandem of fifth year Kaitlyn Owens, senior Claire Gass, freshman Eloise Williamson and sophomore Ella McQuinn claimed first place for the women with a time of 1:38.55. Meanwhile, the men’s squad consisting of freshman Josh Simmons, senior Lane White, sophomore Chase Swearingen and sophomore Ben Sytsma completed the sweep with a time of 1:26.35.

The Aggie men went on to collect a trio of wins in the 50, 200 and 1,000-yard freestyle. Sytsma grabbed the win in the 50 with a time of 20.06. Junior Logan Brown took home the win in the 200 with a time of 1:37.23. Freshman Bucky Gettys finished the freestyle sweep in the 1,000 with a time of 9:10.81.

The women’s squad kept the good times rolling across the pond, sweeping the podium on the 200-yard breaststroke as junior Hannah O’Leary led the pack with a time of 2:11.36.

Systma led the way for the Aggies overall, taking first place in three events on the day. Systma was a key contributor in the aforementioned 200 medley relay, while also winning the 50 and 100-yard free on his own.

For the women’s events, Gass and junior Katie Walker took home victories in solo events. Sophomore Julie Moons also chipped in 296.4 points for the Aggies in the 1-meter dive.

Swearingen set a new career high in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 45.94.

The Aggies finished the day with yet another relay win on the 200-yard freestyle relay. The women’s team, with Owens, Williams, McQuinn and sophomore Kailey Kennedy won their end of the race, while Simmons, White Swearingen and Sytsma took home first for the men.

The Maroon and White took a lead early and never looked back, taking victories in 28 of the 32 events. The Aggies also swept the podium spots in 10 different races.

The Aggies will travel up to Dallas to take on SMU at Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium on Friday, Oct. 17.