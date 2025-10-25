A&M swimming & diving sweeps SMU in Dallas

Texas A&M swimming & diving traveled up to Dallas to take on SMU on Friday and Saturday at Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. The event resulted in yet another sweep for the Aggies, with a 204-146 win for the No. 14 men’s team and a 209-140 result for the No. 20 women’s team.

Friday got started with second-place finishes in the 400 medley relay for both the men and women, featuring the women’s squad of sophomore Macy Lewis, senior Claire Gass, freshman Eloise Williamson and freshman Reagan Sherrard finishing with a time of 3:41.26. The men’s quartet of freshman John Simmons, junior Roberto Bonilla Flores, sophomore Chase Swearingen and sophomore Ben Sytsma clocked in with a time of 3:10.39.

The women’s team earned some crucial solo wins on the back of fifth year Kaitlyn Owens, who took home first place in the 100-yard backstroke and the 50-yard freestyle, senior Giulia Goerigk, who finished first in the 200-yard individual medley and junior Ava Whitaker, who grabbed first place honors in the 100-yard butterfly.

The men’s team dominated the solo events, securing wins in eight different competitions. Flores got things started with a win in the 100-yard breaststroke, immediately followed by a win from freshman Alejandro Michelena in the 200-yard butterfly.

Crucial wins from Swearingen and junior Logan Brown in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard breaststroke, respectively, put up massive points for the Aggies to close off Day 2.

Women’s diving had quite the performance in Dallas, with fifth year Gabby Filzen taking first in the 3-meter dive with a score of 283.5. The Maroon and White swept the top four spots of the 1-meter dive, with Joslyn Oakley walking away with first from a score of 267.6.

Men’s diving did its part as well, snatching second and third in the 1-meter dive and second in the 3-meter.

A&M finished the day racking up more points in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The women’s team took home a win with the quartet of sophomore Ella McQuinn, Owens, Sherrard and Williamson finishing with a time of 3:17.42. The men grabbed second place with the squad of Sytsma, Brown, Michelena and junior Daniil Pancerevas touching in with a time of 2:55.17.

The Aggies once again came out strong early and never looked back, notching back-to-back sweeps.

A&M will travel to take on Houston at the Campus Recreation & Wellness Center Natatorium on Thursday, Oct. 30.