A&M take care of business against Oklahoma

No. 10 Texas A&M volleyball hosted Oklahoma for its seventh Southeastern Conference matchup of the season, as they dominated through three-straight sets, securing a sweep over the Sooners.

“I don’t think there’s anything that’s a greater honor for me that people bought into what I was believing,” coach Jamie Morrison said. “I’m proud of the fact that we were able to deliver a successful volleyball program so far.”

Entering the matchup on Friday, Oklahoma junior middle blocker Kelli Jo Burgess led the SEC in hitting percentage with an impressive .463, right ahead of A&M senior MB Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, whose hitting percentage sat just behind at .413.

Cos-Okpalla showed out for the Maroon and White as she ended the evening with eight kills, a team-high .667 kill percentage and five blocks. As for Burgess, A&M was able to hold her to just five kills, tying her second-lowest number of kills this season.

“I think we are peaking at the right time,” Cos-Okpalla said. “Jamie always used to tell us … October will probably be like the hardest time of the season.”

A number of unforced errors in Set 1 allowed the Sooners to hang close with the Aggies, essentially giving them nine free points due to a combination of missed serves and attack errors.

After recording two kills midway through the first set, senior opposite hitter Logan Lednicky was able to continue to climb her way up A&M’s all-time kill ladder, now sitting at No. 9 with a total of 1,433 career kills after adding six against Oklahoma.

After sneaking out a 26-24 win in Set 1, the Aggies came out composed and in control for the second set as they maintained the lead, never letting the Sooners gain control. The biggest difference from Set 1 was the soar in the hitting percentage as the Maroon and White were able to improve to a match high of .464, after hitting .148 in Set 1.

Another turning point for the Aggies was the use of the middle blockers, as Cos-Okpalla and senior Morgan Perkins lit up the Sooners’ defense as the two combined for 8 of the 14 kills of the match, having four a piece.

Oklahoma’s blocking woke up in Set 3, after they denied the ball twice within the first nine points of the game. Yet, after some miscues by the Sooners, they were forced to call a timeout midway through the set, as the Aggies only needed 11 more points to secure their fourth SEC sweep this season.

The Sooners went on a late run in Set 3 behind the intense serve of sophomore outside hitter Kamille Gibson, and the arm of senior OH Alexis Shelton. The Aggies were able to secure the sweep with a 25-20 score over the Sooners as they tallied their 14th overall win, as well as their sixth conference win.

A&M will stay put in College Station as they continue to celebrate senior weekend which features nine seniors and will bring its two-game homestand to an end against Arkansas on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.