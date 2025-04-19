A&M track and field wins 21 events at Oregon Open and Oregon Invitational

The Hayward Field couldn’t hold Texas A&M track and field in, as the Aggies dominated Friday’s Oregon Open with eight wins and Saturday’s Oregon Invitational with 13 event wins.

The Aggies blasted off to a hot start with a pair landing in the top three of the women’s discus. Sophomore Abigail Martin finished first with a 56.37-meter throw, and sophomore Carlie Weiser was phenomenal as well, finishing second with a toss of 50.05 meters.

The Maroon and White couldn’t be stopped, as freshman Debora Cherono finished fourth in the women’s 1,500m, breaking the school record with a 4:15.99 and taking down Athing Mu-Nikolayev’s previous record. Senior Elise Smoot didn’t finish too far behind in sixth place with a time of 4:17.97, taking the No. 4 spot on the school record list for the Fightin’ Farmers.

Junior Ethan Sanders secured fifth place in the shot put as he put up a mark of 15.98 meters.

The men’s team’s luck continued when sophomore Luca Santorum destroyed the competition in the men’s 1,500m, capturing first place with a time of 3:38.91. Senior Cooper Cawthra crossed the finish line about a second later and finished fourth with 3.39.34.

The competition quaked in fear in the women’s 100m hurdles team, as sophomore Jasmine Harmon dashed across the finish line first to capture the Aggies’ third win of the day with a lightning-quick time of 13.22. Junior Jaiya Covington bolted across second with 13.23.

Senior Ja’Qualon Scott jumped his way to first place in the men’s 110m hurdles with 13.30.

The stunning day for the Aggies continued as freshman Sofia Yakushina leapt into first place in the women’s long jump with a jump of 6.11m/ 20-0.5. Senior Victoria Kadiri jumped to ninth with a mark of 5.60m/ 18-4.5.

The duo of senior Kennedy Wade and redshirt senior Jaydon Wood obliterated the opposition in the women’s 400m, as Wade finished first with a time of 53.42 and Wood at second in 53.52. The men swept the top two spots as well in the 400m when junior Hossam Eddine Hatib placed first with a blazing time of 46.71, and senior Cutler Zamzow was close on his heels for second place, finishing with a time of 47.14

The Fightin’ Farmers couldn’t be slowed down. Junior Camryn Dickson zoomed to first place with a time of 11.27 and senior Jasmine Montgomery made sure it was another top two sweep in the women’s 100m, crossing second at a 11.33 time.

The women’s high jump had another solid performance for the Aggies. Freshman Milena Chevallier placed first with a jump of 1.75 meters, and senior Madison Murray placed second jumping 1.70 meters.

With the tenth win of the day for Maroon and White, freshman Ernest Campell sprinted to the finish line in the men’s 100m just before his opponents, placing first with a time of 10.57. Freshman Blake Holland also placed fourth with a time of 10.65.

A&M took another top-three finish as senior Kimar Farquharson tore it up in the men’s 800m with a time of 1:48.57.

Sophomore Kennady Fontenot and freshman Megan Roberts both finished with personal bests in the women’s 5,000m. Fontenot placed fourth, and No. 3 on the school record list, with a time of 15:54.01, while Roberts placed sixth with a time of 16:08.54.

Carlie Weiser kept the energy strong, placing second in the women’s shot put with a throw of 15.51 meters

Another Aggie climbed into the all-time record book as senior Victor Kibiego placed third in the men’s 5,000m, finishing with a time of 14:02.06. Sophomore Jack Johnston had his personal best, placing sixth with a time of 14:11.36.

The Fightin’ Farmers men’s long jump team performed just as dominant as the rest of the Aggies as senior Mason Mangum placed first with a leap of 7.72 meters, and junior Khybah Dawson lept 7.44 meters to a second-place finish.

The Maroon and White women’s 4x400m relay team closed the night on a high note as they dashed across the line first in a time of 3:31.54. The Aggie men secured the last win of the night as they crossed first with a time of 3:06.02.

The Aggies will look to add more records and wins as they take part in the Penn Relays in Philadelphia on Thursday, April 24-26.