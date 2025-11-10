The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

A&M’s Sanford, Howell repeat with SEC Defensive Player weekly honors

Noah Ruiz, Senior Sports Writer
November 10, 2025
Photo by Cooper Daniels
Reshirt Senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9) nearly sacks Florida quarterback DJ Lagway during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

No. 3 Texas A&M football emptied another Southeastern Conference stadium in a 38-17 thumping of Missouri, where its defenders shone bright in the spotlight once again.

Junior linebacker Daymion Sanford earned his second SEC Defensive Player of the Week nod, thanks to a strip sack that was nearly returned for a touchdown. At the same time, redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell was tabbed as SEC Defensive Line Player of the Week for the fourth time this season. 

The Maroon and White’s two sacks were all thanks to this pair, as Sanford filled in the shoes of injured senior LB Scooby Williams once more.

Howell maintained his sack lead in the SEC, climbing to 10.5 sacks, which is the most for any Aggie since Landis Durham reached the same mark in 2017. The only difference is that Howell has at least four more games left in the season to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.

Now the duo and the rest of the Aggie defense are eager to return to action at Kyle Field after a month-long hiatus, as A&M prepares to face South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m.

