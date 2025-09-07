A&M’s unbeaten run ends with 2-1 Loss to No. 4 TCU

Texas A&M women’s soccer fell short in Fort Worth, dropping a 2-1 battle to No. 4 TCU on Thursday night.

Former A&M midfielder and now senior Horned Frog Sydney Becerra opened up the scoring in the early stages of the second half, kickstarting the 2-1 win against her old team. With her back to goal, she spun past her defender, creating just a tiny bit of space to unload a shot past sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Fuller’s fingertips to spark the Horned Frogs’ fifth win of the season.

The first half was dominated by TCU’s midfield, spearheaded by sophomore forward Cameron Patton, who was all over the pitch.

The Frogs opened up the scoring in the 11th minute — or so they thought.

Patton weaved past two defenders and whipped in a cross to senior F Seven Castain, who headed it home. But just as TCU began to celebrate, the referee’s raised hand signaled offside and wiped the goal off the board.

That call only fueled TCU’s pressure, especially down A&M’s exposed left flank. Coach Eric Bell’s side must have noticed a weakness on that flank, as its offense consistently found space through its left wingers.

After a long-range effort from junior M Trinity Buchanan, the Aggies appeared to finally settle into TCU’s fast style of play. But the Frogs kept hammering A&M’s left flank, and redshirt M Emma Yolinsky eventually drew a penalty after being brought down inside the box.

It seemed like the Horned Frogs would finally break through, but Fuller had different plans. Facing Yolinsky from the spot, Fuller guessed right, making a diving save to keep the match scoreless.

Down on the scoreboard, coach G Guerrieri changed his tactics and opted for a high defensive line to push numbers up with the hopes of causing timely mistakes by the home squad.

That move paid dividends right away, as a mistake in the build up by TCU’s backline found junior F Leah Diaz, who fired a shot past the keeper for her third goal of the season to bring the Aggies level.

The high-line adjustment continued to work, as just a sequence later, Diaz stole another ball and created a second opportunity, with this one sailing into the hands of the keeper.

TCU quickly countered A&M’s high line by exploiting the space left behind. Yolinsky slipped through and found herself one-on-one with Fuller and aimed for the near post, but the Aggie keeper stuck out a foot to deny the chance and continue her stellar performance.

Twelve minutes later, Fuller made another one-on-one save, keeping the Aggies in business. With five minutes remaining, it looked as though A&M might escape Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium with a hard-earned draw.

TCU’s senior F AJ Hennessey had other plans.

The Frogs once again attacked down the left flank, forcing a shot that Fuller managed to deny, one of her five saves on the night. This time, though, the rebound fell perfectly for Hennessey, who headed home the winner without hesitation.

The Fightin’ Farmers pushed desperately for an equalizer, but the clock ran out as TCU handed A&M its first loss of the season.

Guerrieri’s squad won’t have much time to dwell on the result as Southeastern Conference play begins Friday, Sept. 12, against No. 15 Georgia at Ellis Field.