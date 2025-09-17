‘An exceptional student experience’: In the UK, college football carves out its niche

After the Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Cardinals played an exhibition game in London’s Wembley Stadium in 1983, a peculiar poster suddenly appeared on a pub wall in Nottingham, England: “Big guys wanted for American football team.”

“The first day, we had about 100 people,” British American Football Association, or BAFA, archivist and historian Dave Tidswell said. “There was no equipment, but just rugby balls. But one guy came along who had been on holiday to the States, would you believe, and he got a proper American football that he could kind of half throw. So all of a sudden ‘Oh, well, you could be the quarterback,’ whatever it was. And it sort of developed from there.”

And so began the Nottingham Hoods, one of Britain’s first teams in a semi-pro domestic league that would eventually see the likes of Budweiser and Coca-Cola sponsor the league in the late 1980s. Slowly, American football carved out a — quite small — niche in a British sporting culture dominated by association football, cricket and rugby.

A mix of curious British lads and homesick Americans made up the league originally, although a handful of American former college football “import players” quickly made their mark — notably Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s stint on the Leicester Panthers.

“We had a running back from Illinois, a guy called Cliff Stroughter, and in the season — which was 10-game season, I think at that point — he ran for 3,104 yards, scored 51 touchdowns, because all we did was just give him the ball,” Tidswell said. “I used to play kind of a hybrid fullback, tight end role, and I [would] just seal the corner, and he’d poof, give him a second, he’d be gone.”

Tidswell has seen it all from the beginning, serving as a player, coach, administrator and in practically every other role in the sport in the United Kingdom. He now serves as BAFA’s historian, helping organize the Britball Hall of Fame.

But while the British game has certainly evolved from the days of “Big guys wanted,” the peak of professional football in the UK has seemingly passed. Long gone are the days of NFL Europe, and there’s no Budweiser money sponsoring the adult league any longer. Europe’s strongest league, the European League of Football, has no British franchise.

But the sport has found a piece of fertile ground from which it can grow across the UK: universities, where teams from 75 schools compete across British Universities and Colleges Sport, or BUCS, competition.

‘It’s a very unique coaching challenge’

An hour west of Big Ben in the suburb of Uxbridge lies Brunel University of London. One of England’s “Plate Glass” colleges that were founded or expanded in the 1960s, the brutalist campus is home to a world-class design school and stellar engineering programs.

It’s also home to one of Britain’s best college football teams, the Brunel Burners.

Led by 27-year-old head coach James Kelvin, the Burners are the defending league champions of the highest tier of BUCS competition — the pinnacle of college football in the UK.

Like most players, Kelvin picked up the game when he was in college, quickly moving on to coaching the sport on a volunteer basis — common among university American football coaching jobs in the UK — before taking the head coach position with Brunel before last season.

The BUCS environment presents an interesting challenge, because it involves coaching players who may have never watched the sport before, side-by-side with athletes who have played for colleges in the United States.

“It’s a very unique coaching challenge in the sense that you basically have guys who sometimes you have to literally teach them what a first down is, and then in four weeks, they’re running a cover three sky,” Kelvin said. “Like it’s a very accelerated growth. And the beauty of it is how quick these guys do pick it up.”

Sometimes, that can be a rough adjustment period, Kelvin says. But the Burners know who to recruit.

“Now, realistically, they don’t play a lot before Christmas because they don’t know what the fuck is going on,” Kelvin said. “I’ll be very blunt with you. But what we’ve had real success with is at Brunel is we are a London-based university. A lot of our kids come from London … They’ll have played basketball, English soccer and stuff or ran track. And those are sports that translate really well to American football. It’s not particularly difficult, as you could probably imagine, if you’ve got a six-foot-three guy playing power forward to teach him how to catch a jump ball.”

Taj Choksi, a linebacker and defensive end who captains the Imperial College London Immortals, grew up watching the sport thanks to his Canadian father but never got the chance to play until he arrived at university.

He says it’s American football’s unique mix of physical and mental challenges that appeals to students like himself.

“It’s like no other sport, because other sports usually require so much physical exercise or physical ability, or it’s mental like chess or something,” Choksi said. “This is one of the only sports where I think it really has a kind of a great blend of both and again, is why I started watching in the first place.”

‘Teams are getting better’

Tonye Dokubo was one of those students who picked up the game in his university days. He grew up playing tennis before being introduced to American football while attending Lancaster University in 2015.

Dokubo, now the programme manager of BUCS American football, has represented Great Britain in international competition; he’s also competed for the London Blitz and London Warriors, two teams in the domestic British league.

He says that his role with BUCS is to give back to the sport and allow future generations to have the same opportunities and experience he has had.

“It’s my way to ensure that those who come after me, the future generations, are able to experience this great sport and essentially go with the sport as far as they essentially want to go,” Dokubo said. “Ultimately, that is the great benefit I get from it. It’s allowing others to enjoy what I’ve enjoyed through the sport.”

Kelvin believes that the future of the sport in the UK needs to focus on the university game. He says the costs of paying to play in the adult league are causing participation levels to drop, especially given the current cost of living crisis in Britain.

“However, in the university game, participation numbers are rising,” Kelvin said. “Teams are getting bigger. Teams are getting better. Teams are getting faster. More international students are coming abroad to come play here. And that, for me, is what excites me, is, I think the university level over here, it’s getting to a sort of really good level up top.”

In his position with BUCS, Dokubo sees that the cost crisis affects British universities, too.

“There are a lot of cuts in the [higher education] space,” Dokubo said. “So with those limited resources trying to justify spending, however much institutions are spending on American football can sometimes be a hard argument to make. So that will forever, sort of be the biggest obstacle.”

One particular manifestation of the financial challenge is travel cost — a manifestation similar to the debate over travel feasibility raging in the American college athletics world in today’s era of conference realignment.

“For us, because we only have 77 teams, we have instances where teams are sort of vastly spread across the UK, which ultimately leads to sort of extensive travel for some teams which, like I said, is sort of linked to that cost issue,” Dokubo said.

Despite the difficulties that the sport faces, there is still a goal to climb back to the sport’s glory days in the UK, Dokubo says. The NFL’s London games draw plenty of support, and the days of NFL Europe proved that the sport can be professional in the UK.

The challenge now is channeling that support into a consistent grassroots effort to grow the game.

“You go to university games, or you go to local community games, and at most, you probably see, on average, 50, 70, people in attendance at those games,” Dokubo said. “And it is quite disappointing because, again, we know that there is an appetite for American football in the UK. We know that there are fans of American football in the UK, so it’s just finding a way to get those people interested and following their local teams.”

Choksi says the sport is too hidden and can hardly be found below the university level in Britain. It’s a problem that’s slowly being rectified by BAFA, the NFL and independent camps that Choksi has helped volunteer for.

“American football doesn’t exist until you reach the age of 18 and go looking for it,” Choksi said. “ … But it’s getting kids more used to the idea that not only does the sport exist in America, but you can actually play the sport here. And once they realize that, and they know that that’s a pathway for them, I think it will grow the sport more.”

With many fans unsatisfied with the state of college football in the U.S. given the money flooding into the sport, it’s refreshing to hear the way people like Kelvin and Dokubo talk about the game.

“For me, what I really want is just to impact as many young people as I can,” Kelvin said. “And that may sound a little bit Coach Carter-y, but that’s genuinely my intention … So that, you know, five to 10 years they’re looking back and going ‘You know, my time with the Brunel Burners was a life-changing opportunity. And thanks to Coach James and his staff, my life is 10 times better.’”

No one is in it for any money or the glory — there’s little of either to be found in the sport in Britain. When recruiting American players through sites like europlayers.com, Kelvin focuses on the benefits of a Brunel education and makes sure playing for the Burners is a genuinely beneficial experience on and off of the field.

“Is it for the right reasons?” Kelvin said. “Do they need to do a masters? Yes or no? … For example, one of our guys this year, a tight end, he’s coming to do his Ph.D. So for him, it’s a Ph.D. that he’s always really wanted to do, but he now gets to do it in London. … He’ll be an absolute star, and he’ll have an experience that nobody else in his family has ever had.”

Kelvin doesn’t think he’ll ever make money by coaching American football. Choksi says he’s just in it for the fun of it. Dokubo wants the focus to be on the students growing as people. And Tidswell is happy to watch the sport thrive at the UK’s colleges and universities.

“It’s just seeing the camaraderie that comes from American football, again, the leadership skills you can sort of develop from playing American football, the tactical nuances that you pick up,” Dokubo said. “It’s just an exceptional student experience in every shape and form. That’s ultimately what I hope they pick up from their experiences with American football at BUCS.”