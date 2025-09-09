Attacking errors and superb SMU defense leads to A&M’s downfall

Following a successful 3-1 outing against Utah State that extended its winning streak to five, Texas A&M volleyball looked to keep its undefeated record as it traveled to Moody Coliseum in Dallas to take on another undefeated team in the No. 10 SMU Mustangs.

A strong effort was put forth by the Maroon and White behind senior setter Maddie Waak’s 21 assists and senior opposite hitter Logan Lednicky’s six kills and seven digs, but the Aggies were ultimately downed by the undefeated Mustangs. Attacking and service errors merged with elite Mustang defense proved the difference in this matchup as A&M was never able to get its offense going, resulting in a straight-sets win for SMU, 3-0.

The Aggies started on a low note as multiple mishits allowed the Mustangs to jump out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first set. However, a monster kill by Lednicky and non-stop offensive pressure by Waak knotted both teams at four.

Both teams traded blows, and neither side gained any real momentum. After the Mustangs’ sophomore middle blocker Natalia Newsome recorded a bullet-like kill to increase their lead to 12-9, the Aggies went on a 5-2 run behind kills from Lednicky and senior MB Ifenna Cos-Okpalla.

This match proved to be a game of runs as following A&M’s burst, SMU posted an 8-2 run of its own through stout defense to put themselves in a position to take the first set.

A kill from sophomore OH Kyndal Stowers and some defensive stops gave the Aggies hope; however, 13 attacking and service errors made the difference in this first set as the Mustangs prevailed, 25-20.

Both teams traded punches for the first 14 points of the second set as Waak, Lednicky, Cos-Okpalla and senior middle blocker Morgan Perkins all made contributions. Waak in particular stood out for the Maroon and White as — through the first two sets — she recorded 13 assists and set her teammates up for scoring opportunities.

After Waak set up Cos-Okpalla for a beautiful backside kill that cut the lead to 11-10, the Mustangs front-line defense and precise passing from senior S Averi Carlson pushed the Aggies aside. A waterfall of kills, blocks and defensive stops gave the Mustangs all the momentum and energy to surge onto a 14-3 run to capture the third set.

The Aggies’ needed a response and they needed it quickly. Waak set up Cos-Okpalla and Lednicky for back-to-back spike kills to open up the third set. The Mustangs responded with a kill of their own from freshman OH Christa Wilburn and a service ace from senior setter Casey Batenhorst to give themselves an 8-5 lead.

Offensive pressure from the Maroon and White forced the Mustangs into some attacking errors that allowed them to stay within striking distance. A roar from the bench came after a kill from Stowers knotted the game at 14 and gave the Aggies all the momentum.

That energy did not last for long as SMU proved why its undefeated, utilizing front-line defense, service aces and kills from graduate OH Malaya Jones and Newsome to go on a 5-2 run and put themselves in front.

Back-to-back A&M errors and a kill by SMU’s sophomore OH Jadyn Livings ended any hopes of a comeback as the Mustangs took the third set 25-19 to stay undefeated.

The Aggies will be back in action as they will travel to Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.