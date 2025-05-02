Pf website ad (1)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85
Pf website ad (1)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85

Bagels for everybody

A&M sweeps Quinnipiac to advance to second round of NCAA Tournament
Roman Arteaga, Senior Sports Writer
May 2, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Senior Mary Stoiana reacts to winning her match during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

Thanks to a superb Southeastern Conference season that saw No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis go 14-1 followed by an appearance in the SEC Tournament final, the Aggies stayed home to host the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

An incredible all-around performance from A&M steamrolled Quinnipiac in dominant fashion. Breaks of serve made the difference for the Maroon and White. While the Aggies held serve with ease, returning effectively allowed them to bagel three times in singles to sweep and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, 4-0. 

“Overall I’m pleased with the day,” coach Mark Weaver said. “NCAA tournaments, regardless of who you play, always have first-round jitters. We worked with it all, we had scheduling changes for the weather, we handled it well. Very hot and humid day. I was very pleased with the business-like performance, we need to rest up. Tomorrow will be a battle.”

Starting with doubles play on Court 6, the Aggies’ duo of junior Nichole Khirin and sophomore Lucciana Perez showed no mercy against the Bobcats’ graduate Jordan Bradley and sophomore Caroline Schulson. Though this is their first time playing together this season, the duo made it look like they’ve been a pair for years, firing shots from the baseline while also displaying exceptional net game to break three times and bagel, 6-0.

Court 1 saw the Fightin’ Farmers’ duo of senior Mary Stoiana and 2024 doubles All-American junior Mia Kupres display effective technique and net-game brilliance. While the pair had not played together since January, their net games aligned perfectly as both were not afraid to approach the net to volley easy points away. After breaking the Bobcats’ duo of freshman Willow Renton and sophomore Caitlin Flower early in the set, they secured a double break late to seal the first point of the day, 6-2.

“Mary and Mia are a great team,” Weaver said. “They have played together for years, and definitely had a rocky start, but their opponents played quite well today. For doubles if you do not come out ready to go it can get tricky. We turned the 2-1 game around and got our feet underneath us.”

Singles began going the Aggies’ way on Court 5. The power and force beyond the baseline from No. 109 junior Daria Smetannikov was too much to handle for Quinnipiac sophomore Ella Lewis. Ground strokes and net approaches kept Lewis playing defense. After bageling in the first set, Smetannikov dropped just one game in the second to seal a lopsided win, 6-0, 6-1.

Court 3 was a very similar statline for No. 67 Kupres. Kick serves and cross-court winners were the difference as Quinnipiac sophomore Anagha Shankar was rarely able to make effective returns. After countless errors on both the return and serve, Kupres broke three separate times to take the first set.
The second set favored Kupres because of her immense consistency. While long rallies flew back and forth, Kupres’ combination of power and topspin overwhelmed Shankar, and Kupres got through in straight-sets, 6-0, 6-1. 

No. 1 senior Mary Stoiana was once again dominant. Against the Bobcats’ top player in Renton, Stoiana was simply a step above.. From her big serves to her baseline strokes to her volleys, Stoiana was everywhere. The new No. 1 had no flaws in her game today, dropping just two total games to secure the sweep for the Maroon and White, 6-1, 6-1.

A&M will return to Mitchell Tennis Center to face UC Santa Barbara in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 3.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2840
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Featured
Dsc09054
Mays Business School partners with AI giant Perplexity
20250421 requiem mass bautistaa
‘A punch to the gut’: Aggie Catholics mourn Pope Francis
Aggie women continue to make waves in Washington, D.C., thanks to Texas A&M’s internship programs.
Getting the job done: Aggie women in D.C.
Img 4518
Red Bull gives them wings
202050413 women's tennis vs.georgia bautistaa 11
No. 2 A&M opens NCAA Tournament against Quinnipiac
2025.4.26 wineandrosesfestival carrascos 16
Messina Hof’s Wine and Roses Festival brings wine lovers together
More in Sports
Texas A&amp;M starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) pitches during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at the Austin Super Regional at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
A&M softball shuts out No. 2 Tennessee in pitcher’s duel
Salgador sbvs.arkansas 11
Aggies head to Knoxville to take on No. 2 Tennessee
Baseballtexascrop (22 of 46)
Seeing double: Royo, Sorrell combine for four home runs as A&M wards off Lamar in 13-6 victory
Mgolf crop 15
Aggies eaten by Gators, lose 4-1 in final round of SEC Championship
Cwis2210 Enhanced Nr
A&M track & field returns home with 2 new Penn Relay Wheels
Txbaseballthreecrop (1 of 1)
Till next time, Mr. Schlossnagle
More in Tennis
Wten georgia crop 17
Aggies can’t stop Bulldogs in rematch
202050413 women's tennis vs.georgia bautistaa 2
Heart and defense
Wten georgia crop 15
No. 2 A&M sweeps No. 14 Texas to secure a spot in SEC Tournament semifinal
Mten usc crop (12 of 32)
Volunteers hand Aggies early exit
Wten georgia crop 3
No. 1 A&M looks to capture its first SEC Tournament crown since 2022
Wten georgia crop
No. 2 A&M prevails against No. 1 Georgia to clinch SEC regular season title
Donate to The Battalion
$2840
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal