Battle of the Brazos ends in a tie

With an almost completely new cast of characters at coach G Guerrieri’s disposal, Texas A&M soccer took on old rival Baylor in the Battle of the Brazos to start the 2025 season off. With only six players that started in at least one game in 2024 returning, the fresh squad was on full display on Thursday, Aug. 14 at Ellis Field.

The match was won and lost in the first 10 and last 10 minutes of the game as the rivals tied 1-1

“I would imagine, for the neutral [fan], pretty exciting game, because you just never knew which way it was going to go,” coach Guerrieri said.

Junior Tulsa transfer and forward Liah Diaz struck first in the third minute after she received a breakthrough pass from a fellow junior transfer forward Kaylee Noble.

“I just think we had a mindset of, let’s go forward and let’s take our chances,” Diaz said. “And the second we dribbled down line, we picked our head up and just saw numbers running in, and I just happened to be there, and I just placed it in the corner.”

STRONG START FOR THE AGGIES‼️ 4′ | Kaylee Noble → Leah Diaz #GigEm | pic.twitter.com/fKdvhdvryY — Texas A&M Soccer (@AggieSoccer) August 15, 2025 from X

Quick attacks followed by shots on goal seemed to be the Aggies offensive plan as they dominated the Bears’ defensive line early.

The next major attack came in the 12th minute when junior midfielder Trinity Buchanan pushed the attack forward along the right sideline and then attempted to cross the ball into the box for patient Fightin’ Farmers.

Baylor responded shortly after that clearance with a shot that ripped toward the top center, but was ultimately stopped in its tracks by fan favorite returning sophomore goal keeper Sydney Fuller.

The first set piece of the game came in the 21st minute, a cross that was kept out of the clutches of the Maroon and White until it bounced out to junior defender Mia Scranton, who kicked a low and blocked shot.

The Bears responded even faster with a dangerous chance that ricocheted off the top crossbar, mere inches away from finding the back net.

Baylor graduate M Kai Hayes received the first yellow card of the game for pulling on junior M Kennedy Clark’s jersey during a skirmish in the middle circle.

The physicality from both sides continued well up to the end of the first half, with A&M tallying eight to Baylor’s two fouls. Another yellow was shown in the 43rd minute, this time to junior F Taylor Jernigan deep in Aggie territory.

However, the shot that followed was easily caught by Fuller, and afterwards Buchanan got off another shot before the whistle ended the period.

Diaz wrote the story of the first half, producing five total shots with two on goal after her initial shot rang true.

Fast attacks kept coming at the Bears’ defense as two shots sped towards senior GK Azul Alvarez before the third minute of the second half could begin. Set pieces continued to show up in Aggie hands, but still no hero emerged after the fifth kick in the 53rd minute was cleared once again by Baylor’s back line.

Fuller had her hands full in the 56th minute with a shot towards the outside corner from junior forward Laurn Omholt, prompting a dive-and-catch by the returning starter.

Omholt finally found the back of the net in the 81st minute off a long ball cross from freshman F Alysiah Lockette, in which she beat out the Maroon defender on a high-placed header into the top-left corner.

“It’s honestly just a mindset,” Diaz said. “I mean, we start panicking, we just have to mentally flip that switch and just tell ourselves to calm down and not to panic. And I know emotions are high in the game, but it’s just something that we definitely are going to work on. And we’ve already communicated going forward.”

As time ticked by, the Aggies became visibly desperate for shots as failed attacks proved too ill-prepared without much-needed numbers. The shot count also tipped almost equal by the end of the match, with Baylor creeping up to 14 total and A&M at 18.

“We want our players to be confident in taking chances and taking chances and trying to win games and put games out of reach for the opponent.” coach Guerrieri said. “There’s nothing wrong with that. We’ll never yell at someone for taking a shot. We’ll just kind of remind them that, you know, keep your head down. The crowd will let you know if it goes in.”

Next, A&M will resume their opening home stretch to face Lamar on Sunday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m..