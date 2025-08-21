Buchanan strikes again

Just when Texas A&M soccer appears to be out, they pull themselves back in.

For the second straight match, junior midfielder Trinity Buchanan rescued points for the Aggies with an 81st-minute equalizer to make it 1-1 after A&M trailed Texas State for 53 minutes.

“[Buchanan’s] always been the best kid on her team,” coach G Guerrieri said. “Player of the year in Nevada in high school, she got a look this past summer with the national team ID event. The world’s her oyster right now. There’s a lot of people when you give them those opportunities, they don’t step up. Trinity is the kind of kid, kind of family, that she does step up and take that challenge.”

Buchanan finds the back of the net❗️ 81′ | Aggies 1, Bobcats 1#GigEm | pic.twitter.com/4wpTGKB0BO — Texas A&M Soccer (@AggieSoccer) August 21, 2025 From X

The tying goal was created by junior forward Leah Diaz’s low cross from the left flank that the late-arriving Buchanan latched onto and buried. Diaz controlled the final third of the pitch for the Aggies, pirouetting through defenders and pinging passes into dangerous areas.

“I feel like I have a high IQ, and I just read plays,” Diaz said. “ … I’m a player who can take players on, create plays, and I know my teammates and I will be on the same level, and they’ll start making runs for me. That’s when we start connecting.”

The Maroon and White have left the 12th Man on the edge of its seat in all three matches this season, conceding an equalizer in the closing minutes of their opener before earning points late in back-to-back games. Coach G Guierrieri credited strength and conditioning coach Gerald Peña with having the team ready to make these late-game pushes.

“It’s a testament to the fitness of this team,” Guierrieri said. “It’s something we weren’t the last couple years. [We] put a real concerted effort into going out and making sure that our players are going to be fit enough to play in this weather on two days’ rest.”

For the vast majority of the game, one woman stood between A&M and the ever-enticing equalizer: Texas State sophomore M Helen Alormenu.

Despite standing at just 5-foot-5, Alormenu provided a titanic performance in the heart of the Bobcats’ midfield. The Ghanian buzzed around the middle of the pitch, disrupting A&M’s buildup play and consistently frustrating the Aggies.

After senior forward Mady Soumare drew a foul on the edge of the box, Alormenu stood over the ball, 20 yards away from giving Texas State the lead. In a moment of splendor in a performance packed with them, Alormenu expertly curled the free kick into the top-left corner of the net and past the outstretched glove of A&M sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Fuller to break the deadlock in the 28th minute.

GOAL!!! Free kick goal via Alormenu! 28′ | 1-0 | #EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/gEpxqH3752 — Texas State Soccer (@TXStateSoccer) August 21, 2025 From X

Unfortunately for the second-year Bobcat, her day ended in heartbreak. After a seemingly innocuous collision near the halfway line, Alormenu went down grabbing her right leg in pain and needed the cart to help her off the field.

“Whe they were giving the free kick, we were like ‘Oh no, that’s trouble,’” Guerrieri said. “ … [Alormenu] is a quality player. She has an effect on every one of her teammates. I hope she’s okay.”

The Aggies will be back in action at Ellis Field for soccer after dark with an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 12 against UConn. The Huskies won their first game of the season over Stony Brook, 1-0.

“It’s games like this that can help us as we get into the nitty and gritty,” Guerrieri said. “Nitty and gritty starts on Saturday. UConn is a really good team. They’ve got [senior forward Chioma] Okafor up top, she’s dynamite. Their defense doesn’t make mistakes. We are going to have our hands full on Saturday, but this game will help to build that belief that these players have in each other.