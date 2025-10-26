The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Lt tx.ag uhsletstalk
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Lt tx.ag uhsletstalk
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Lt tx.ag uhsletstalk

Bucky Ball has arrived: A&M opens season with 95-88 exhibition win over Arizona State

Takeaways from The Preview CBB Exhibition, Bucky McMillan’s debut
Ian Curtis, Editor-in-Chief
October 26, 2025
Photo by Jackson Stanley
Graduate student forward Zach Clemence shoots the ball during The Preview CBB Exhibition against Arizona State at the Fort Bend Epicenter on Sunday Oct. 26, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

One can only learn so much from college basketball played in October. But for anyone in the crowd at the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg for Texas A&M men’s basketball’s showdown against Arizona State at The Preview CBB Exhibition, one thing was clear: Playing Bucky Ball at the power-conference level works.

The Aggies took down the Sun Devils 95-88 thanks to coach Bucky McMillan’s up-tempo, full-send, high-possession style of play. A&M put up 60 shots from the field and had another 38 attempts from the free-throw line.

“We were not making many threes in the first half, and we obviously missed a lot later,” McMillan said. “But you know, we did a good job fighting through that because there’s gonna be nights where you just can’t finish like you normally do or make shots. And we just kept leaning and hanging around, hanging to the end of the game.”

Jayhawk jamboree

A&M’s biggest contributors on offense came from an unexpected place: Lawrence, Kansas. The Aggies’ two former Kansas Jayhawks — graduate student forward Zach Clemence and senior guard Rylan Griffen — combined for 36 points off the bench. Clemence led the Aggies with 20 points, 16 of which came from beyond the arc, while Griffen’s 16 ranked second on the team.

Despite not being in the starting lineup, Griffen took charge in the first half, hitting on both of his 3-point attempts to lead the Aggies with eight points at the halftime break. Clemence, meanwhile, took control late in the game, connecting on all four of his second-half shots from deep — including a dagger that put A&M up 93-85 with 0:50 left in the game.

10 26 2025 the premier batt sized 1 2
Graduate student forward Rashaun Agee dribbles the ball down the court during The Preview CBB Exhibition against Arizona State at the Fort Bend Epicenter on Sunday Oct. 26, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

When asked about the duo’s history, Clemence credited their success against the Sun Devils to their shared time in Lawrence. That’s something especially valuable as the Aggies’ roster — which featured just one returner from last year’s team — seeks to build chemistry.

“One hundred percent, me and Rylan at Kansas, made a move over here, you know, we did good tonight,” Clemence said. “And yeah, it’s for sure someone I knew coming in here.”

Scoring by committee

With two of A&M’s most touted transfers — junior G Pop Isaacs and junior F Mackenzie Mgbako — each not suiting up, the Aggies relied on a plethora of players to step up around its former Jayhawk duo. 

“Our team, one of the things we do have is depth, even though two of our leading scorers are out right now, we have depth,” McMillan said. “I think this team, the deal will be different guys every night stepping up. And tonight on the offensive end, it was Zach’s night.”

While the Aggies’ sharpshooters will likely grab most of the headlines, graduate student F Federiko Federiko — the 6-foot-11 Finnish transfer from Texas Tech — had 11 points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting night, including a highlight-reel-worthy slam dunk that sent the 12th Man contingent who made the trip down Highway 99 to their feet.

Federiko also shot seven free throws, as the Aggies made it a point to get to the charity stripe — something they were able to do 38 times.

“Late in the game, teams that are going to win, they can get to the line, right?” McMillan said. “We’re going to play a high-possession game. That’s just how we play. So the fouls are going to be up there. We don’t want to foul, but we want to have that high-possession game where we’re putting them in foul trouble because there’s more possessions than a normal game.”

A&M had nine players record points, something that will be sure to give fans confidence heading into the regular season. With the last-minute, motley crew of a roster that McMillan was forced to assemble after being hired in early April after many players in the transfer portal had already signed with new teams playing its first meaningful minutes together, having a variety of players find their way into the box score is something McMillan likes to see.

10 26 2025 the premier batt sized 1 3
Graduate student forward Federiko Federiko attempts to dunk the ball during The Preview CBB Exhibition against Arizona State at the Fort Bend Epicenter on Sunday Oct. 26, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

“Most of the teams I’ve coached were 10 to 11 deep,” McMillan said. “ … It’s somebody’s night one night, somebody’s night the next night. But my whole deal is you can be out there as long as you can play it, as hard as you can play it unselfish.”

Growing chemistry

At times, the Aggies looked exactly like a new-look roster playing an exhibition game. A&M had 11 first-half turnovers, which led to 12 Arizona State points. The Maroon and White were able to clean that up a bit in the second half by only recording seven, but the chemistry issues are to be expected given the team’s lack of time together.

“Every team I think, in the first game, three things usually happen,” McMillan said. “Turnovers, bad shots and too many fouls. That’s usually what happens in every first game, every team that I’ve ever coached. Doesn’t matter how much we talk about it. … Not for the wrong reasons, just so amped up to play.”

But in the second half, the Aggies came alive. What started as a wild, free-for-all attack turned into a ballroom blitz as A&M refined its full-court press and improved its 3-point percentage from 36% in the first half to 45% by the game’s end. 

If A&M can improve that quickly on a neutral floor against a Big 12 opponent — one who was admittedly shorthanded and missing its own share of contributors, but a power conference team nonetheless — keep a close eye on how it’ll smooth things out against Southland Conference opponent Northwestern State, who it’ll face on Monday, Nov. 2, to begin the regular season at Reed Arena.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Basketball
Rocios Wbbvs.georgia 13
Texas A&M women’s basketball eyes rebound in 2025-26 under Joni Taylor
Texas A&amp;M forward Chris McDermott (14) and Texas A&amp;M forward Henry Coleman III (15) attempt to rebound the ball during Texas A&amp;M's game against East Texas A&amp;M at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A new era: Bucky Ball comes to Aggieland
As3 2927
A&M basketball lands first portal player in the Bucky McMillan era
Reed Arena during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
A&M reportedly hiring Samford’s Bucky McMillan as men’s basketball coach
Texas A&amp;M forward Solomon Washington (9) shoots a free-throw during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Solomon Washington enters the transfer portal
As3 4587
Pharrell Payne enters transfer portal
More in Featured
Imgl0415
Claimin’ Baton Rouge: Aggies overcome sloppy first half to remain unbeaten
cd 7098 enhanced nr
Aggies cage Tigers in 3-1 cat fight
Garba festival2
A&M’s Indian Cultural Association hosts Garba Night
Blackempowermentshowcase 0337
Artistic showcase presents cultural discourse, Black empowerment through music, poetry
Dsc03761
Annual Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo brings carnival attractions, rodeo to public
Gj9a5231
Aggies look to extend 7-0 start against Tigers
More in Sports
Salgador socvs.kentucky 2
A&M loses 3-0 to Kentucky, likely ending 2025 campaign
cd 6750 enhanced nr
Aggies sweep Rebels for fifth straight conference victory
Imgl0881
A tale of two halves: A&M puts up 35 unanswered points against LSU in Death Valley
Freshman Logan Brown surfaces from the water in the Men 200 LC Meter IM during the 2023 Art Adamson Invitational at the Texas A&amp;M Natatorium on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
A&M swimming & diving sweeps SMU in Dallas
Alida Treuting rides in the jumping seat portion during Texas A&amp;M's meet against South Carolina at the Hidebrand Equine Complex on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)
No. 4 A&M equestrian downs No. 3 Auburn in home opener
Imgl5610 2
Players to watch: Aggies look to end 31-year drought at Death Valley
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal