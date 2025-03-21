Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025

‘Coach is a genius’: High praise between coaches Buzz Williams, Dusty May during March Madness

The two leaders face off for a spot in the Sweet 16 in Denver, a year-and-a-half after their last meeting
Ian Curtis, Managing Editor
March 21, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

While 4-seed Texas A&M men’s basketball hasn’t faced the 5-seed Michigan Wolverines since 2018, coach Buzz Williams and Michigan coach Dusty May are familiar with each other ahead of their second-round matchup in this year’s NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena in Denver.

Last season, May led Florida Atlantic — the school he took to the Final Four in 2023 — to a 96-89 win over A&M at the ESPN Invitational in Orlando, Florida. And while the teams aren’t exactly the same, there are a few memories from that game that stick out to Williams. 

Like what happened afterward to then-graduate guard Tyrece “Boots” Radford, who was limited to just 18 minutes due to illness.

“I went to the hospital with Boots immediately after the game,” Williams said. “Obviously Henry [Coleman III] got hurt, didn’t play the next day. So I remember the game.”

For May, last season’s matchup helped him understand what to expect from a Williams-coached team.

“Coach Williams’ teams always have a great identity of toughness, of togetherness, of guys never taking a second off,” May said. “They’re absolutely relentless in their pursuit of protecting the rim, protecting the paint and getting second shots, and they probably have as good role definition of any team that I can remember competing against in the last several years.”

Graduate G Wade Taylor IV dropped 35 points in that Florida Atlantic game, one of seven Aggies on this year’s team that saw playing time against the Owls.

Senior F Henry Coleman III (15) puts up a shot during Texas A&M's game against FAU at the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
Senior F Henry Coleman III (15) puts up a shot during Texas A&M’s game against FAU at the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Michigan graduate center Vladislav Goldin — a 7-foot-1 Russian giant — also faced the Aggies for FAU before following May to the Maize and Blue. The Wolverines also have a few transfers from the Southeastern Conference who have faced the Aggies at previous stops, including junior G Tre Donaldson, who played two seasons at Auburn before transferring.

“There’s players on that team that have been in the SEC, so I remember parts of it,” Williams said. “ … I do think that how they utilize [Goldin] is the same, but I don’t know that it’s their exact style on either end. I’ll be able to know a little bit tomorrow. I kind of have saved that for this evening to see how much it correlates.” 

Williams has long made it a hobby of his to study coaches — and not just the ones who he happens to be coaching against. He rattled off a list of May’s previous stops, back to his days as an assistant at Louisiana Tech under now-Georgia coach Mike White, allowing him to develop a healthy appreciation for May’s career — complete with high praise.

“Obviously, coach is a genius,” Williams said. “He had an unbelievable start to what will end up being a hall-of-fame career. He represents all that’s right about college athletics.”

May got the better of Williams last season. Saturday, they’ll see which of the pair will advance to the Sweet 16 when the Aggies and Wolverines tip-off at 3:15 p.m. MDT at Ball Arena in Denver.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1915
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Basketball
Mbb yale crop (2 of 21)
Payne in the paint leads to an early Big Dance exit for Yale
Mbb yale crop (16 of 21)
It’s midnight, Cinderella: A&M takes down Yale in NCAA Tournament opener
The FedExForum after the game between Clemson and New Mexico State during the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, March 22, 2024. (Kyle Heise/The Battalion)
Cinderella, Cinderella: Possible upsets to come in the Big Dance
20250226 M.basketball Vandy Harrison12
The road to San Antonio starts with Yale
20250314 colemanfamilyinterview harrison10
It takes a village: The making of Henry Coleman III
As3 5765
A&M earns 4-seed in NCAA Tournament, will face 13-seed Yale in Denver
More in Featured
Unicef3
‘For every child’
202502 27 Tasteofaggieland Longk 1
Taste of Aggieland celebrates local flavors, food scene
Adri0439
You win some, you lose some
Texas A&amp;M Judicial Court Chief Justice Sawyer Bagley speaks to the Student Senate on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
A&M Judicial Court petition alleges Student Senate is in ‘egregious violation of the SGA Code’
Film 1
Lawmakers seek to bring filmmakers to Texas with $500 million incentive proposal
Lgcl2031 enhanced nr
Questions and answers: Aggies take down Islanders
More in Sports
Baseball Arizona Jpeg (1 Of 23)
A small price to pay
Lgcl1612 enhanced nr
A&M baseball takes on No. 22 Vanderbilt in second conference series
Lgc 0918 Enhanced Nr
A&M track and field strikes gold at NCAA Indoor Championships
Texas A&amp;M starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) pitches during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at the Austin Super Regional at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
Aggies record first SEC sweep of season over Tigers
Alabama game 3 (2 of 11)
Aggies swept away by Crimson Tide
20250313 basketballsec texas harrison29
'It felt like we were in Reed’: Even in Nashville, the crowd bleeds Maroon and White
Donate to The Battalion
$1915
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal