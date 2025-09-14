Craver bests Love as A&M defeats No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend

With less than three minutes on the clock and only down by six, No. 16 Texas A&M football needed a dose of “Marcel Magic” to take down No. 8 Notre Dame in its own house in South Bend, Indiana.

Then, redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed took over and marched down the field with the help of his tight ends and sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver. With the Aggies in scoring position on the Fighting Irish 10-yard line, blunders from the offensive line backed up the offense to the 20, which forced Reed to go long and force throws into double coverage while he was chased out of the pocket.

With the game on the line, four yards to score and one down left, Reed pulled a rabbit out of his hat as graduate tight end Nate Boerkircher ran a fade route to the back-left pylon to secure the touchdown catch and the win for A&M, 41-40.

“It’s crazy,” Reed said after the win. “I think I had three or four divisions in my tight end on the last drive. … We moved the ball down the field, and then obviously, they had that big catch at the end of the game. Credit to them. It’s a great room we have. We have a lot of guys, a lot of dogs on that side. And, you know, just really appreciative of those guys.”

After a heated pre-game warmup, the Aggies started up on offense and senior running back Le’Veon Moss was off to a 10-yard rush on his initial touch, but a mishap on the O-line negated the run after a holding call.

The Fighting Irish silenced any momentum at the end of the drive after sophomore defensive end Loghan Thomas blocked the punt, and then freshman safety Tae Johnson took it to the house for the Irish’s first score of the season in

Reed appeared helpless in the second drive after his two tries downfield fell incomplete, and then he was stopped short of the first down on a 5-yard rush.

Notre Dame’s first offensive drive had a much different feel to A&M’s. Junior RB Jeremiyah Love led the charge with two bully-runs, racking up 22 yards before he was caught in the backfield by junior defensive tackle DJ Hicks, who forced a punt with the 5-yard tackle for loss.

Love found more space and continued to produce throughout the game, as he showcased a total of 23 carries, 96 yards and one touchdown by the end of the game.

Reed found his man in Craver, and proved it on his second completion of the game, an 86-yard play that sent Craver in motion as he danced his way to the endzone after shaking off defenders along the sideline.

Craver ended the night with 207 yards off of seven catches and a touchdown, a testament to the Mississippi State transfer’s immediate impact so far this season.

Now tied at seven, a costly late hit call by the Aggies set up freshman QB CJ Carr for a 43-yard fleaflicker throw to his right-hand man, senior tight end Eli Raridon. Then, Love pounded the ball through the goal line with a 7-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead 14-7.

Big-time throws by Reed continued later in the first half with two back-to-back targets to junior WR KC Concepcion. The first, a 16-yard jump and grab, then a 45-yard double-covered catch to set up Moss for a 1-yard rushing touchdown to the right side.

Love continued to cause pain for the Aggie defense as he bounced out and around the entire defensive line for 16 yards, prompting a set of throws from Carr as he became more comfortable in the pocket.

An attempt to stay vigilant against the run proved disastrous, as Carr found blown coverage along the sideline and found his man, Love, for a 36-yard wheel route that pushed the score to 24-14.

On the Aggies’ next drive, Reed proved his creativity through the air with a target to Craver for 11 yards before a misfire on his next throw led to a crucial third down.

But Craver was there once again to bail the offense out, securing a 21-yard catch to move the chains.

Moss once again capped off the drive by means of a goal line push with a 2-yard touchdown rush for seven more points.

Carr seemed comfortable in the pocket, with two surefire throws. But it wasn’t all gold coins and rainbows for the Irish as he gave the ball up to the Aggies after his pass was tipped into senior linebacker Scooby Williams’s awaiting hands.

Craver once more became Reed’s No. 1 target, this time with a 31-yard grab to set up another short field situation. On the one yard line, Reed was slammed into the ground after rolling out of the pocket with hopes of punching it in to take the lead.

Moss proved to be the difference maker in the endzone again; the Walker, Louisiana, native earned his third score of the night after a direct snap to put the Aggies in the lead for the first time in the game, 28-24.

“We made our mistakes, truthfully… We took that very, very personally,” graduate defensive tackle Albert Regis said about how the defense defended the run.

Another big time rush, this time from Price, resulted in a 17-yard rushing touchdown and his second of the night to take back the lead, 31-28.

A&M settled for a field goal after a pair of double digit-yard catches for Concepcion couldn’t break the three-and-out after falling just short of the redzone.

“I mean, it’s just a one play at a time mindset,” Reed said in response to a question about his mistakes. “Coach Klein tells me all the time in the headset, you can’t get too mad about a play that happened before. You can’t get too excited about a big play.”

Now tied, Carr found junior WR Jaden Greathouse for a 34-yard snatch before the fourth quarter began. On a third-and-11, the freshman QB went for broke on a go-route and overthrew his man, which led to another field goal for Notre Dame.

Reminiscent of last game against Utah State, after a rushing attempt by Reed, the QB went down with an apparent head hit, then the referees charged sophomore safety Adon Shuler with targeting and he was ejected.

Reed re-entered the game on the next play, but he wasn’t the savior this time as Moss took the corner on a fourth-down situation and picked up much more than he needed for a first down with 12.

Graduate kicker Randy Bond secured up his second field goal to tie the Irish at 34 after a pair of incompletions stranded the Maroon and White on the 28-yard line.

Needing a first down to keep up the back-and-forth dynamic, Notre Dame moved into a wildcat formation as Love barreled his way past the first down, and then ran it all the way in with a 12-yard rushing touchdown to put his team up by only six after a botched snap on a two-point conversion.

As the A&M offense trailed down the field, it took down the top-10-ranked Irish in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

“There’s going to be moments like this … where your guys just find a way to compete and battle through everything that’s happening, and find a way to come out [on top],” coach Mike Elko said. “And it’s been well documented how long it’s been since this program has gotten on the road and beat a really good team. For us to do that on the road in South Bend, at night, against the team that was obviously desperate to save their season, I just think it’s the step that we have to take to move forward.”