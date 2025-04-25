Defensive tackle Shemar Turner taken 62nd overall by Chicago Bears in NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears have chosen to invest in the talents of senior defensive tackle Shemar Turner with the 62nd overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In four seasons at Texas A&M, Turner tallied 115 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 10 sacks across 43 games in the maroon and white.

Turner became the third Aggie selected in this year’s draft, joining Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton in representing A&M at the next level.

“The way those kids impacted the game is immeasurable,” coach Mike Elko said after the trio’s Pro Day performance. “People went against those kids with a plan of how to let them not impact the game. What is on paper isn’t the full story.”

His best season came in 2023, when he earned Second-Team All-SEC honors after posting six sacks and 11 tackles for loss, a huge leap from his first two campaigns.

The DeSoto product entered his senior season with high expectations, but struggled to live up to the hype, finishing with just two sacks in 12 starts.

At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Turner is a disruptive force that can line up anywhere from the zero technique to a stand-up edge rusher, providing flexibility for Chicago.

Despite a lower leg injury that he played through during his senior season, his upside cannot be denied, and the Bears have every reason to believe that they have landed a game-changing piece in Turner.