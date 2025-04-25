Mastss
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Writenow 728x90 am
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Writenow 728x90 am
Mastss
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Writenow 728x90 am

Defensive tackle Shemar Turner taken 62nd overall by Chicago Bears in NFL Draft

Diego Saenz, Sports Writer
April 25, 2025
Photo by Hannah Harrison
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) celebrates a quarterback sack during Texas A&M’s game against Bowling Green at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

The Chicago Bears have chosen to invest in the talents of senior defensive tackle Shemar Turner with the 62nd overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In four seasons at Texas A&M, Turner tallied 115 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 10 sacks across 43 games in the maroon and white.

Turner became the third Aggie selected in this year’s draft, joining Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton in representing A&M at the next level.

“The way those kids impacted the game is immeasurable,” coach Mike Elko said after the trio’s Pro Day performance. “People went against those kids with a plan of how to let them not impact the game. What is on paper isn’t the full story.”

His best season came in 2023, when he earned Second-Team All-SEC honors after posting six sacks and 11 tackles for loss, a huge leap from his first two campaigns.

The DeSoto product entered his senior season with high expectations, but struggled to live up to the hype, finishing with just two sacks in 12 starts.

At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Turner is a disruptive force that can line up anywhere from the zero technique to a stand-up edge rusher, providing flexibility for Chicago.

Despite a lower leg injury that he played through during his senior season, his upside cannot be denied, and the Bears have every reason to believe that they have landed a game-changing piece in Turner.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Football
Texas A&amp;M defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) reacts after making a tackle in the backfield during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Missouri at Kyle Field Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)
Edge rusher Nic Scourton taken 51st overall by Carolina Panthers in NFL Draft
Sophomore DL Shemar Stewart (4) runs the ball to the endzone during Texas A&amp;M's game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2023 at Kyle Field. (Ishika Samant/The Battalion)
Edge rusher Shemar Stewart taken 17th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Draft
Texas A&amp;M defensive linemen Nic Scourton (11) and Shemar Stewart (4) react after a defensive stop during Texas A&amp;M’s game against New Mexico State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
The pick is in, and it’s maroon
Fb spring 2025 game (1 of 3)
Underclassmen and transfers shine in Maroon & White Game
Fb spring 2025 game (2 of 3)
Takeaways from Mike Elko’s second Maroon & White Game
Spring practice football crop 6
A&M football prepares for upcoming Maroon & White Game
More in Sports
20250301 Baseball Oklahoma State Harrison14
Mulligan: A&M baseball’s resurgence
Mgolf crop 15
Men’s golf sets sights on SEC title
Bsb south carolina crop 13
Lyons and Kiel and Binderup, oh my
Rocios sbvs.lmu 19
‘They will have to continue to earn everything’
Wten georgia crop 17
Aggies can’t stop Bulldogs in rematch
Texas A&amp;M freshman Jasmine Harmon clears the final hurdle in the 60 M Hurdles during the Ted Nelson Invitational at Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
A&M track and field wins 20 events at Oregon Open and Oregon Invitational
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal