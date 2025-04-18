Double-header thriller: No. 1 A&M softball rides through Missouri

Four days removed from a sweep against the No. 6 LSU Tigers, newly No. 1 ranked Texas A&M softball kicked off the series with a doubleheader against Missouri

Mizzou would not roll over their stomachs against the nation’s top team, with both games going down to the last inning. A&M took the first game 7-5 in a dramatic seventh-inning comeback, with the second taking nine and a stellar defensive snatch for the Aggies to squeeze a 4-3 victory to close out the doubleheader.

Game 1

In the first game, the Maroon and White jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first after graduate student designated hitter Mac Barbara launched a three-run homer that barely cleared the outstretched glove of Mizzou’s junior right fielder Kayley Lenger.

Senior right-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy got the nod for the Aggies in the opener. She quickly ended the inning by striking out the first three batters for the Tigers in 10 pitches.

The relentless Aggie offense chased Missouri’s starting junior right-handed pitcher Cierra Harrison through 63 pitches in just 1.2 innings, forcing the Tigers to turn to sophomore right-hander Marissa McCann out of the bullpen.

Missouri finally got some momentum going in the bottom of the second. After a leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt moved a runner into scoring position, sophomore catcher Stefanie Abruscato drove in the Tigers’ first run of the game with a single to right field.

The scoreboard remained intact until the Aggie’s fifth inning. Junior third baseman Kennedy Powell — who extended her on-base streak to 13 games — drew a walk before advancing on a single by sophomore first baseman Mya Perez. Senior short-stop Koko Wooley followed with a single to left, and a bad throw allowed Powell to score her conference-leading 20th run of the season, giving A&M a 4-1 cushion.

Then, the game stood still until the bottom of the sixth inning. Enter Mizzou’s sophomore 3B Madison Walker.

With three players on base and two outs in the inning, the opportunity presented itself for Walker to do something special. And she delivered, launching a grand slam to right field to stun the Aggies and give the Tigers a 5-4 lead.

But the Aggies responded with the poise of a No. 1 team. Sophomore right fielder Amari Harper opened the seventh with a single to left, extending her on-base streak to 18 games. An error on a Perez grounder gave the Aggies two on with no outs.

Wooley came through in the clutch again, delivering a double that brought sophomore pinch runner Hailey Golden in to tie the game.

Freshman outfielder Frankie Vrazel advanced to third, and senior center fielder Allie Enright — who extended her career-best on-base streak to 20 games — delivered the game winning hit with a two-RBI double to left center, putting the Aggies back in front, 7-5.

Missouri had one last chance at stealing the first game of the series.

Senior catcher Julia Crenshaw, who had caused problems all game, stepped in with the tying run at the plate. But Kennedy’s experience prevailed, striking her out before retiring the next batter on a flyout to seal the win.

Before either program knew it, the 30-minute break had flown by, giving way to the second game of the doubleheader.

Game 2

Once again, the Aggies wasted no time, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning as “Mac Attack” delivered an RBI single to push in Harper. The designated hitter extended her streak of reaching base in every Southeastern Conference game this season.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Sydney Lessentine got the start in the circle for the Aggies and made her presence known, allowing just one earned run on three hits while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings.

Despite Lessentine’s stellar performance, A&M’s offense struggled to capitalize, managing just one run on a Wooley single that brought in Harper to stretch the lead to 2-0.

Momentum finally shifted in Missouri’s favor when coach Trisha Ford turned to senior right-handed pitcher Emily Leavitt in relief of Lessentine, who had allowed a double and a walk to start the bottom of the sixth just moments before.

The uncharacteristic stumble from the exceptional freshman put Leavitt in a hole, who surrendered the Tigers’ first run of the game and sparked a surge of hope in Columbia. A&M couldn’t add insurance runs in the seventh, stranding two runners and leaving the door open for a Missouri late game comeback.

In an effort to stop Mizzou’s new found momentum, Ford turned to senior ace Kennedy. But with two runners on, Walker roped a clutch two-RBI single to center to tie the game at three

With two outs on the board and two players on bases, Kennedy regained her poise by striking out sophomore first baseman Abby Hay and giving the fans extra innings.The eighth inning went scoreless for both teams, setting the stage for one to capitalize on the ninth.

The Aggies did, as Harper, tired of waiting, blasted a solo home run to left for her second of the game, handing the Aggies a 4-3 lead in dramatic fashion.

Ball up top, Missouri.

With the Tigers on the ropes once again, Kennedy showed why she’s among the nation’s elite by striking out the first two batters and leaving just one out to seal the win.Abruscato had other plans as she demolished a pitch to right field, but it fell short into Eschete’s glove, ending the possibility of a Mizzou upset.

The Aggies and Tigers will face off once again tomorrow, Friday, April 18, with first pitch scheduled for noon.