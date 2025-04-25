Mastss
Edge rusher Nic Scourton taken 51st overall by Carolina Panthers in NFL Draft

Youngchan Kang, Sports Writer
April 25, 2025
Photo by Kelii Horvath
Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) reacts after making a tackle in the backfield during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Kyle Field Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

After three spectacular collegiate seasons, junior edge rusher Nic Scourton was selected 51st overall in the second round of the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 257-pound Bryan native etched his name as one of the country’s best defensive lineman in his tenure at both Purdue and Texas A&M. 

In his first year with the Boilermakers in 2022, Scourton had 22 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 10 games. Scourton improved in his second year in 2023, racking up 50 tackles, 10 sacks, 3 passes deflected and a forced fumble. He earned  Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2023.

Scourton returned to his hometown to play for the Aggies in 2024. His lone season at A&M saw him named a 2024 Lott IMPACT Trophy Finalist, 2024 Lombardi Trophy Semifinalist, 2024 Bednarik Award Semifinalist, 2024 Walter Camp Second Team All-American and 2024 All-SEC First Team member. Scourton tallied 37 tackles, two passes defensed, five sacks and a forced fumble. Scourton was also named the Defensive MVP at the team banquet. 

