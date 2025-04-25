Edge rusher Nic Scourton taken 51st overall by Carolina Panthers in NFL Draft

After three spectacular collegiate seasons, junior edge rusher Nic Scourton was selected 51st overall in the second round of the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 257-pound Bryan native etched his name as one of the country’s best defensive lineman in his tenure at both Purdue and Texas A&M.

In his first year with the Boilermakers in 2022, Scourton had 22 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 10 games. Scourton improved in his second year in 2023, racking up 50 tackles, 10 sacks, 3 passes deflected and a forced fumble. He earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2023.

Scourton returned to his hometown to play for the Aggies in 2024. His lone season at A&M saw him named a 2024 Lott IMPACT Trophy Finalist, 2024 Lombardi Trophy Semifinalist, 2024 Bednarik Award Semifinalist, 2024 Walter Camp Second Team All-American and 2024 All-SEC First Team member. Scourton tallied 37 tackles, two passes defensed, five sacks and a forced fumble. Scourton was also named the Defensive MVP at the team banquet.