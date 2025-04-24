Edge rusher Shemar Stewart taken 17th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Draft

Junior edge rusher Shemar Stewart will now be terrorizing offenses as he will be joining forces with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After a 2024 season that gave him first-round draft stock, Stewart was drafted by the Bengals in the first round with the 17th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Third Team All-SEC defender finished the season with 31 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in 12 games started.

Stewart earned high praise after his pivotal play against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic, where he hit the quarterback in the backfield to force a fumble that was recovered by the Aggies near the opponent’s end zone.

Shemar Stewart doesn’t care about your slow mesh point pic.twitter.com/4dv3K3HtGP — Mathias Cubillan (@mathiascubillan) March 6, 2025 From X

Tallying a perfect 10.00 in Kent Lee Platte’s relative athletic score, Stewart ranked first out of 2012 defensive ends at the NFL Scouting Combine since 1987.

Stewart has been praised for his explosiveness, and could make an instant impact in Cincinnati.