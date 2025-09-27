The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

Eeny, meeny, miny, no show: Takeaways from Texas A&M’s 16-10 win over Auburn

Mathias Cubillan, Associate Sports Editor
September 27, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts to a sack during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

In a game where Auburn’s offense looked like it was still on the bus down I-20 in a 177-yard performance, No. 9 Texas A&M football made it as difficult as possible on itself. Still, colossal performances from junior linebacker Taurean York and senior running back Le’Veon Moss were enough to give the Aggies their first 4-0 start since 2016.

“I didn’t know the history of that,” redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed said about starting 4-0. “We’re just doing what we can to get wins everyday. We try to execute our championship execution, and play our best ball. It wasn’t that today obviously, we got the job done. We’re on to next week.”

‘Hey, Arnold! Look out!’

A&M had junior quarterback Jackson Arnold lined up in its crosshairs following the nine sacks the first-year Tiger took a week ago in Norman, Oklahoma. 

Despite hitting the portal hard this offseason, A&M’s pass rush was quiet through the first three games of the season, totalling nine sacks. That number may have only increased to 14 by the end of the game againstAuburn, but the Aggies had Arnold under constant duress.

Stepping into an injured senior linebacker Scooby Williams-sized hole in the middle of the Aggies’ defense, junior LB Daymion Sanford got the party started early with a third-down sack on the Tigers’ opening drive.

Graduate defensive end Dayon Hayes continued his upwards trajectory by flattening Arnold on fourth down with 59 seconds left in the game to seal the victory and blow the non-existent roof off Kyle Field for his second sack of the game.

When Arnold wasn’t picking Kyle Field turf out of his facemask, he was slaloming in the pocket to avoid the grasp of Aggie pass rushers. On a crucial drive late in the fourth quarter, Arnold narrowly evaded pressure in the pocket before being dumped by York for a sack on first down. 

The 5-foot-10 York looked 20-feet tall on Saturday, flying around with his hair on fire for six tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, a pass breakup and three quarterback hits. The linebacker controlled the entire tempo of the game, not allowing a single third-down conversion for the Tigers.

“His leadership is elite,” Elko said. “He’s an elite player. He’s a special one. We’re really glad we have him. What he does to command that defense all week in meetings, on the practice field, in walkthroughs, during the game, he’s a special kid. … We’re going to look back on him and really wish we cherished him because they don’t come long like that very often.”

Rushing offense back on the rails

While the emergence of redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed as a Heisman Trophy contender has driven A&M to its 3-0 start, the Aggies’ wealth of talent in the running back room had yet to fully flex its muscles.

It only took one drive to change that.

Moss cracked the game open with a 38-yard rampage up the middle that set himself up a one-yard touchdown on the next play. Moss was in and out of the game — and the medical tent — with a stomach bug. Regardless, the Maroon and White’s jackhammer carved through the Tiger defense for 139 yards.

“He’s an elite player, he’s an elite running back,” coach Mike Elko said. “ … It’s a [testament] to him. I think he’s a really, really good player. Obviously, when you’re in the SEC, it takes a little something extra to be able to run the ball efficiently against these defensive lines that we play against.”

While Moss was too busy expelling into a trash can on the sideline, redshirt sophomore RB Rueben Owens II stepped up to carry the load, popping a big run for 33 yards — the second run of the day longer than A&M’s previous season long of 30.

“We congratulate each other when we break runs,” Moss said. “It’s just a big ole family in the running back room.”

Maroon and white and yellow

It’s probably a good thing that coach Mike Elko didn’t have a chair in his immediate reach.

Seemingly every time A&M strung two plays together, yellow laundry was strewn about the field. In a performance Tim Robinson would have been proud of, the Aggies racked up a staggering 13 penalties for 119 yards. 

The penalties reached a head when a junior offensive guard Chase Bisontis unsportsmanlike conduct flag pushed the Aggies to the edge of graduate kicker Randy Bond’s field-goal range, which promptly resulted in a miss from 49 yards out in the third quarter.

That lack of precision spread to Reed late in the fourth quarter. The Nashville, Tennessee native skied a screen pass to sophomore wide receiver Terry Bussey, who tipped the ball in the air for an interception that was returned to the two-yard line.

The free yardage gifted to Auburn could have spelled doom for the Aggies if the Tigers weren’t struggling with the same issues. The referees made sure to maximize their screentime with 23 accepted penalties called between the two teams.

“We’re happy, we’re 4-0,” Elko said. “We did the things we needed to do to win today, and I just think the ceiling for this team is a lot higher if we can figure out how to go put four quarters together. That’ll be our challenge heading into next week.”

A&M returns to Kyle Field for its blackout game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

