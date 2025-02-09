Emiley Kennedy no-hitter secures weekend sweep for A&M

As Texas A&M softball entered the final day of the Aggie Classic undefeated, a sense of accomplishment loomed over Davis Diamond before the first pitch ever took place. An 11-0 thumping of Purdue capped off the weekend slate on Sunday, Feb. 9, reinforcing the confidence of coach Trisha Ford’s newest squad.

Senior pitcher Emiley Kennedy received the nod from Ford for the start in the circle against the Boilermakers, and she did not disappoint. The experienced lefty kept the hit sheet clean in the top of the first with a groundout, flyout and lineout to give Purdue little to work with.

The lefty pitched a stunning no-hitter as she combined for two strikeouts and two walks throughout five innings.

Kennedy led the Aggies in strikeouts and in most offensive categories last season. Now, she has the help she’s wanted with newcomer sophomore Sydnei Peters and true freshman Sydney Lessentine, with the latter recording a nine-strikeout collegiate debut in Saturday’s game against Abilene Christian.

“I’m trying to be the shoulder [Lessentine and the other pitchers] lean on,” Kennedy said. “[Lessentine] did throw a hell of a game yesterday. So it’s just good to be that leader for them.”

Errors were the thorn in Purdue’s side in the bottom of the first after junior third baseman Kennedy Powell reached first off an error by senior first baseman Olivia McFadden and senior designated player Mac Barbara reached first off a fielding error from junior left fielder Khloe Banks.

Sophomore P Juila Gossett saved her team from an otherwise painful defensive collapse by striking out rising freshman second baseman KK Dement, stranding three Aggies in the process.

Trying to get a spark on offense in the top of the second, newcomer freshman right fielder Frankie Vrazel was walked by Gossett before stealing second. Purdue believed the Danbury native was caught by sophomore 2B Ashlynn Campbell, and it challenged the play, ultimately losing as Vrazel remained safely on second.

Gossett felt the pressure as she walked junior LF Kramer Eschete before a fielding error allowed senior shortstop Koko Wooley to load up the bases.

Barbara knew it was her moment, cranking out a grand slam and breaking open the scoring 4-0 in the bottom of the second. The home run shot was SDSU transfer’s third as an Aggie.

Pitching woes would continue for Gossett as she allowed the next two batters on base, thanks to a walk and then a hit-by-pitch to senior catcher Olivia Johnson for the second.

Frazel once again fueled a promising offensive start in the bottom of the third after hitting a single to center field, followed by another single to left field by senior center fielder Allie Enright. After another walk by Gossett, her time in the circle came to an end with senior P Madi Elish replacing her.

“[Vrazel] did everything, she bunted, she slapped, she hit, and I just don’t feel like the moment ever got too big for her,” Ford said. “She was very calm, you know, just out there being Frankie and enjoying the game. When she plays the game, she’s fun to watch, right?”

After a weak hit by Wooley led to a fielder’s choice out at home plate, Elish gave up a run on another fielder’s choice hit from Powell. With two outs, a familiar appearance from Barbara late in the lineup didn’t affect the pitcher as she kept composure and forced Barbara into a groundout to first, stopping the bleeding with Purdue down 5-0.

More errors for the Boilermakers in the bottom of the fourth contributed to sophomore 1B Mya Perez reaching first before Johnson was walked by Elish. With Vrazel walked right afterwards, chants reminding the pitcher of the ball count rained down from the 12th Man as Enright loaded a deep center field shot that reflected off the glove of Purdue’s CF Banks.

Pinch hitter for Perez and sophomore outfielder Haley Golden glided into home off the error before Eschete laid a shot through the right side.

“Haley [Golden] is tremendous for us,” Ford said. “She’s won us a lot of ball games. Honestly, she’s taken that role with a lot of pride. Haley being, obviously, the leader of [pinch-hitting]. I call her my special teams, it’s huge for us because that’s how we continue that tradition moving forward.”

A fielder’s choice right after sent Vrazel home for her second run of the night. A groundout from Powell and a single from Barbara tallied two more runs for the Fightin’ Farmers as the Boilermakers finally ended the trauma, down 11-0 after the fourth.

A run-rule in the fifth inning ended the game, completing a clean sweep of the Aggie Classic.

Next for the Maroon and White is a five-game weekend stretch in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational at Eddie C. Moore Complex from Feb. 13-16.