End of an era: Buzz Williams leaves for Maryland

Following an up-and-down season of emotion and broken records, Texas A&M men’s basketball will start a new era of college hoops in 2025 with the departure of coach Buzz Williams to Maryland, as first reported by InsideMdSports’ Jeff Ermann.

“We would like to thank Buzz for his years of service heading up our men’s basketball program. We wish he and Corey and their family all the best moving forward,” a statement from athletic director Trev Alberts reads. “We are excited about the future of Aggie basketball, and we will find the right leader for our program.”

Williams, who has spent the last six sevens with the Maroon and White, has transformed A&M into a Southeastern Conference contender after leading his squad to three-straight NCAA Tournament bids. He leaves Aggieland with a record of 120-73.

A two-time SEC Coach of the Year, the Van Alstyne native has brought his home-state team into prominence alongside the talent of a strong veteran roster, including all-time A&M scoring leader graduate guard Wade Taylor IV.

Williams’ first season at the helm of the A&M program made the most of a shortened COVID-19 campaign, where he earned the first of his two SEC Coach of the Year honors.

In his third and fourth seasons, the Aggies fought through midseason woes to have a deep push into the SEC Tournament, with back-to-back championship game appearances. The 2022-2023 season had a signature win against Alabama, givingthe Aggies’ the most conference wins in school history with 15 to complete the season.

Williams’ final season put together a record-breaking campaign, defeating seven teams in the AP Top 25 Poll as well as notching the Aggies’ first win over an AP No. 1 opponent in school history with a win over Auburn on March 5.

With a depleted roster heading into the 2025-2026 season, Williams opted to join Maryland on a six-year deal that brings with it a clean slate and reduced expectations after such a historic A&M season.

Now with a head coaching vacancy, A&M will look to act quickly as the transfer portal approaches its peak with the Final Four on the horizon.