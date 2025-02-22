Extra, extras: Here come the Aggies

In the first Top-25 softball matchup in Tallahassee since 2017, Florida State fans were lined up outside the gates for hours for the second day of the JoAnne Graf Classic on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Anything can happen in a high-stakes matchup, and No. 6 Texas A&M proved that by winning in comeback fashion in extra innings, 6-3, in its first game of two against No. 8 Florida State.

The second game was a lights-out performance from the Aggie offense as they took care of business after seven innings, winning 11-4 off of a combined six RBIs and six hits for sophomore first baseman Mya Perez and senior centerfielder Allie Enright.

Game 1

In her first appearance since the loss to Oklahoma State in the Clearwater Invitational, senior pitcher Emiley Kennedy had a rocky start. The 2025 Preseason First Team All-American ended her outing with six hits, three runs and three strikeouts in three innings before handing off the reins to junior P Grace Sparks in the fourth.

The Seminoles got off to an early 3-0 start in the bottom of the first, capitalizing on a walk, three singles and an error at home plate from junior catcher Gracyn Coleman.

Bad breaks continued for the Aggies in the bottom of the second as Kennedy loaded the bases off of a walk, two singles and a fielders’ choice, which initially hit the left-handed pitcher in the leg.

The Woodlands native showed her experience by sending the ‘Noles packing with a strikeout to redshirt senior C Michaela Edenfield, stranding all three baserunners.

Uncharacteristically, Perez was silenced throughout the game and finished with no hits throughout her three plate appearances.

Enright helped change the narrative with her third home run of the season, a solo shot in the top of the fourth that breathed life into the Fightin’ Farmers’ offense.

The tides changed in the top of the fifth when senior designated player Mac Barbara sent two Aggie batters home with a deep double shot to left field, evening the score at three.

With three on base and two outs, the Seminoles’ defense rallied behind newcomer freshman P Jazzy Francik to put them within walk-off distance, still tied 3-3.

Looking to send it into extra innings, Sparks remained composed in the circle, striking out one and walking another before junior left fielder Kramer Eschete secured the second out with a deep fly ball catch. Another pop-up to third kept the Aggies alive in extras.

A&M took the lead for the first time in the game after junior third baseman Kennedy Powell singled to right center field for the one run RBI score.

Another hard hit from Barbara gave her three hits on the game as she earned her fourth RBI while knocking in two more Aggie bats and giving the team some breathing room heading into the bottom of the eighth, 6-3.

With the ‘Noles’ offense scoreless since the first, Sparks looked to head into the second matchup on a high note. With the help of two flyouts, the Ole Miss transfer dealt a last strikeout to complete the comeback.

Game 2

With sophomore P Sidne Peters in the circle, the Aggies looked for stability to begin the second game of the day.. They found it after Peters’ five-inning outing, as the Washington transfer totaled three strikeouts and allowed just two runs in the dominant win.

In the top of the second, the Maroon and White started seeing deja vu from the Florida A&M matchup in the previous day of the Classic as they loaded the bases off of walks from sophomore right fielder and pitcher, Ashtyn Daley. Each would score as Barbara and Eschete combined for two RBIs.

Woes continued for Daley as she hit the next batter, then gave up a huge double to Enright who was caught as she attempted to steal third. The Fightin’ Farmers showed urgency in getting the bats going — unlike in the first game — as they went up 6-0 early.

Danley gained some confidence in the top of the third by striking out senior C Olivia Johnson, but it was short lived after a double by freshman right fielder Frankie Frazel and a single from Eschete brought the run-rule talk back to Tallahassee with the Aggies up 7-0.

With a game-deciding runner at second and Frazel up to bat, the ‘Noles’ pitcher Francik stayed vigilant and struck out the stellar freshman to keep the hosts’ hopes alive heading into the fourth.

After more pitching problems from Florida State put two batters on base, Perez redeemed her initial performance in the first game with a double that grazed the left field line and solidified the run-rule going into the bottom of the fifth. The Maroon and White kept their foot on the gas pedal with another RBI, this time a single by junior second baseman Amari Harper to put the lead to 10-0.

A last ditch effort from FSU and a defensive collapse by A&M resulted in four allowed runs and five hits after coach Trisha Ford pulled Peters for freshman Kate Munnerlyn, who had yet to pitch more than an inning in a maroon jersey.

As the newcomer struggled, Kennedy warmed up in the backdrop of the otherwise painful scene the Aggies painted. Now with no run-rule to help, the Fightin’ Farmers were left to resume the seven inning war against FSU.

Life, death and Perez home runs are all but assured in a Aggie softball game, as she nailed one solo for the 11th run of the game.

A&M will close out the JoAnne Graf Classic early at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, against Southeastern Louisiana.