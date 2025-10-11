Florida man leaves Kyle Field empty-handed

The 12th Man’s eyes ping-ponged back and forth in the first quarter as both offenses looked borderline unstoppable, but coach Mike Elko’s defense did what it did best for the rest of the game: stand tall on third down and make plays when it matters.

No. 5 Texas A&M football’s defense held Florida 1-for-10 on third down — bringing its total to 2-for-33 conversions allowed in Southeastern Conference play — and breezed to a 34-17 victory and its first 6-0 start since 2016.

“It doesn’t mean anything if we don’t finish,” Elko said after being asked about his team being one of the last undefeated squads in the country.

Three drives, three touchdowns

After sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway drove his team 75 yards down the field for a score in just 3:52 on the opening possession of the game, many A&M fans couldn’t help but think of Florida’s upset against then-No. 8 Texas a week ago.

The 12th Man had no time to dwell in its sorrows as redshirt sophomore QB Marcel Reed launched a golden javelin 67 yards down the field into the waiting arms of sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver. The deep ball has been a struggle for Reed at times — he was 9-for-28 on passes 20-plus yards down the field entering the game, according to Pro Football Focus — but the throw allowed for a two-play touchdown drive and immediate answer for A&M.

“I was actually kind of disappointed that Florida got the ball first because I knew what the first play was going to be,” Reed said. “We were practicing that all week, I put it up there, and Mario ran under it and caught it. Coach called a QB run on the very next play. … It was fun to have a quick start like that.”

The Maroon and White’s defense then forced a quick three-and-out by the Gators, followed by a well-scripted 81-yard march to the end zone capped off by freshman running back Jamarion Morrow’s first-career touchdown. Morrow seems to have leapfrogged redshirt senior RB Amari Daniels on the depth chart, factoring in as a pass catcher twice on the first-quarter series.

“Anybody who knows that by nature, I am not the most optimistic human on the planet … we’ve tried to make about [Morrow] to let people know we have a lot of confidence in him and his talent and his ability,” Elko said. “He’s also an extremely competitive kid. We didn’t hesitate getting him the ball in the fourth quarter in a game we got to get first downs.”

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein continued his ascension to a higher plane with his offense’s third consecutive touchdown drive. The Aggies went three-for-three on third down during the possession before senior RB Le’Veon Moss’ stiff-arming rampage through the teeth of the Gators’ defense put the Aggies up 21-14.

Gonna take more than that to stop him pic.twitter.com/7hYEMyfJbP — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 11, 2025 From X

Ricks takes his licks

Following a 2024 campaign that saw much of the A&M fanbase’s ire directed toward redshirt sophomore cornerback Dezz Ricks, the former Alabama transfer has resurrected his career this season, blossoming into a reliable starter opposite senior CB Will Lee III.

2024 Ricks made a reappearance on Saturday.

The former five-star recruit was clearly circled during Florida’s meetings this week as a weak spot in what’s been a sturdy A&M defense and was at the scene of the crime for a couple of deep completions from Lagway. On an island against freshman WR Dallas Wilson during his touchdown, Ricks looked like a kid playing with his older brother trying to keep up with the 6-foot-3 wideout.

Dallas Wilson answers Tapped the toe for six. pic.twitter.com/rSfpVXynZu — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 11, 2025 From X

The cornerback was also a target in the run game, giving up his edge and getting ragdolled on a perimeter run by sophomore RB Jadan Baugh. Elko and Co. turned to Georgia transfer redshirt junior CB Julio Humphrey to split time with Ricks for the rest of the second quarter before resuming his usual every-down role.

“Two drives don’t define you as a player,” junior linebacker Taurean York said of Ricks. “You’ve been strapping up people all year long, so don’t worry about it. You’re going against some elite receivers. … We knew that going into the game. … He bounced back in the latter part of the game, and he started doing what he does best.”

Howell cashes in

It’s becoming such a regular occurrence that redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell might have to be retired from any positive lists or takeaways moving forward. The former Bowling Green Falcon was a feral presence off the edge, slicing his way through the Florida offensive line to make sure Lagway was well acquainted with No. 9.

Howell ran the hoop on redshirt senior left tackle Austin Barber — who Elko called “one of, if not the best tackles in the conference” in his Monday press conference — to level a devastating shot into Lagway’s blindside for a sack in the third quarter.

SEC LEADER IN SACKS IS CASH MONEY pic.twitter.com/UHh6HJfzTD — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 12, 2025 From X

The likely future NFLer wasn’t done hunting his prey, again blowing by Barber to earn a pass breakup after hitting Lagway’s arm as he made a throw. Howell’s eight sacks lead the SEC, cementing his introduction to both the college football world at large and the draft-industrial complex.

“We try to do some creative things with him,” Elko said. “Our D-line coaches do a really good job each week in formulating a strong rush plan where we have answers if they start chipping him. We try to create ways to make sure they can’t just focus on him. It helps when you have a difference-maker like that on the edge.”

Howell wasn’t alone in stranding the Gators offense after the first handful of drives, with graduate defensive tackle Albert Regis controlling the second quarter with one strip sack, one pass deflection and a stuffed run. Graduate defensive end Dayon Hayes got in on the fun late, stripping Lagway on a sack late in the fourth quarter to officially ice the contest.

The front seven will have its hands full next week as it will attempt to hogtie Arkansas redshirt senior QB Taylen Green in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“We got to become road warriors and go on the road for three straight, starting with a really talented Arkansas team next week,” Elko said. “I’m sure they’ll be fired up for the return of Coach [Bobby] Petrino back into Fayetteville, that’s a tough place to play.”