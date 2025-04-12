Pf website ad
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Contact ella reyes at ereyes@marnellcompanies.com for more information (1)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Contact ella reyes at ereyes@marnellcompanies.com for more information (1)
Pf website ad
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Contact ella reyes at ereyes@marnellcompanies.com for more information (1)

Fortress Mitchell holds

No. 2 A&M women’s tennis swept No. 24 South Carolina in its 67th consecutive home win to set up a conference championship showdown
Robert Blackburn, Sports Writer
April 12, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Assistant Head Coach James Wilson and Freshman Lexington Reed during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis will play for the conference championship. As a result of a 4-0 sweep of No. 21 South Carolina, the Aggies are now set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs for the outright Southeastern conference title this Sunday.

The Maroon and White welcomed the Gamecocks to College Station for a highly anticipated conference matchup. Unfortunately for the visitors, their time at Mitchell Tennis Center went no better than the previous 66 teams that made the trip to Aggieland. At the end of the afternoon’s play, the Aggies recorded their 67th straight win at home.

As per usual, Texas A&M’s doubles lineup got the Fightin’ Farmers off to a hot start. On court two, the junior duo of Mia Kupres and Daria Smetannikov defeated freshman Bella Bergqvist Larsson and senior Olympe Lancelot 6-2. To secure the doubles point, the dependable duo of junior Nicole Khirin and freshman Lexington Reed cashed in for the Aggies, defeating seniors Lauren Friedman and Misa Malkin 6-4. 

This narrow victory cemented the point and prevented the home team from needing a win from the duo of No. 38 senior Mary Stoiana and sophomore Lucciana Perez, who were tied 5-5 with senior Sarah Hamner and sophomore Kaitlyn Carnicella.

Once again, the Maroon and White continue to follow the winning formula. A doubles point combined with the already difficult task of winning as a visitor to Mitchell Tennis Center makes the Aggies hard to beat.

The focus then shifted to singles play. A&M’s lineup, which includes five players ranked inside the top 100, made quick work of the Gamecocks. However, the only Aggie in today’s lineup not inside the top 100 was the first to make an impact. Reed smoked fellow freshman Anna Claire Roof 6-0, 6-2. Soon after, No. 68 Kupres joined the party, torching senior Misa Malkin 6-2, 6-1. To finish off the sweep, No. 55 Lucciana Perez defeated Lancelot 6-1, 6-3.

The Aggies once again memorably defend their home turf. However, today’s match is unique for one specific reason. No.2 Mary Stoiana did not register a point in either stage of the match. While she wasn’t defeated in either stage, it was impressive to see the rest of the team step up and secure the win without a box score impact from their best player.

Coach Weaver will need the entire lineup to be firing on all cylinders at noon on Sunday, April 13, when the No. 1 University of Georgia Bulldogs come to the Brazos Valley, as the winner of this titanic clash will be crowned champion of the SEC. This matchup will be a test of not only the lineup’s strength but also the impact of Mitchell Tennis Center.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
Rocios bbvs.southcarolina 5
Bubble bash for the Aggies
Texas A&amp;M infielder Rylen Wiggins (2) attempts to tag out a Great Dane baserunner during Texas A&amp;M’s game against UAlbany at the first round of the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Davis Diamond on Friday, May 18, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
‘The softball gods are paying her back’
Arma2335 enhanced nr
‘It’s something really special being a hometown kid’
Beep baseball crop (29 of 14)
Beep baseball builds community
Texas A&M students at ticket pull at Kyle Field for the Texas game on Sunday, Nov 17 immediately following the New Mexico State game. (Courtesy of Meredith Seaver/The Eagle)
Opinion: How do you feel about the new ticket pull system?
Rocios sbvs.lmu 14 copy
No. 3 Texas A&M hosts No. 6 LSU with SEC title implications
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal