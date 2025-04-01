Summer get ahead display 800x200
GALLERY: Baseball vs. UIW

Texas A&M Aggie baseball dominates the UIW Cardinals, winning 21-1 (7 inn.) at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next matchup will be against No. 1 Tennessee on April 4th in Knoxville, Tennessee with first pitch set for 6 p.m.
Taylor Barnett, Photographer
April 1, 2025

  • The Aggies before Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M pitcher Gavin Lyons (27) signals during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • The Aggies celebrate during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M pitcher Blake Binderup (46) goes to catch the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M pitcher Gavin Lyons (27) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) swings the bat during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) runs to third base during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) runs to third base during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) reacts after hitting a grand slam during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielders Sawyer Farr (5), Ben Royo (10), and third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) celebrate a grand slam during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielders Sawyer Farr (5) and Ben Royo (10), third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8), and utility Terrence Kiel II (3), celebrate with outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) after hitting a grand slam during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates hitting a grand slam during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates hitting a grand slam during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) runs to third base during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) runs after hitting a homer during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) celebrates hitting a homer during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr (5) runs to third base during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) prepares to swing the bat during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) watches the pitcher during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr (5) tosses the ball to a fan during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M outfielder Sam Erickson (35) catches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr (5) and outfielder Sam Erickson (35) react during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • The Aggies celebrate during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M pitcher Jackson Brasseux (41) prepares to pitch during Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • The Aggies celebrate their win after Texas A&M’s game against UIW at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
