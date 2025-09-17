Games around the state to attend during A&M’s bye week

No. 10 Texas A&M football is coming off its most impressive road win in over a decade after taking care of then-No. 8 Notre Dame in 41-40 fashion. Now, the Aggies will enter their bye-week undefeated and ready for some well-deserved rest.

With that said, there’s still a lot of football happening in the great state of Texas, from the Brazos Valley to the Rio Grande River. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest games that will be happening around the state while the Aggies are on temporary leave.

Arizona State vs. Baylor at 6:30 p.m. on FOX

A Big 12 Conference opener for both teams, this contest will have serious implications for both victor and loser. Baylor redshirt senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson has begun the season on a tear, already reaching over 1,000 passing yards after three games. Additionally, the Bears rank in the top 5 nationally in passing yards per game, while adding 10 touchdown passes through the air.

On the flip side, the Sun Devils are desperate to get back on track after falling to unranked Mississippi State in Week 2, effectively knocking them out of the AP Poll. Arizona State’s not-so-secret weapon is junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, a man who is not afraid to get his hands dirty with 24 catches for 314 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s an even matchup, with evenly high stakes for both teams early in the season. The College Football Playoff is a tall mountain to climb over with such a small margin for error; a 2-2 start for either school could prove deadly for postseason chances.

Texas Wesleyan vs. UTRGV at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Football has arrived in Edinburg, and it couldn’t have shown up in a more impactful way. The Vaqueros have started their inaugural season with a 3-0 record, averaging a jaw-dropping 57.7 points per game.

Coach Travis Bush has taken up the reins as head man of his first college program after previously serving as head coach at Canyon High School in New Braunfels, where he led the Cougars to their first nine-win season in 17 years in 2022.

Texas Wesleyan, however, boasts a 1-1 record after falling in its season opener versus Lindsey Wilson College, 45-10. It seems this is Bush and the Vaqueros’ game to lose, and perhaps the legend of UTRGV’s epic first season will continue uncontested.

Chattanooga vs. Tarleton State at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

A Football Championship Subdivision playoff team a season ago, Tarleton State did what many assumed was impossible when it upset Football Bowl Subdivision team Army in Week 2. Since then, the Texans have dominated their past two opponents with a combined score of 115-13.

The Mocs will arrive in Stephenville with a record of 1-2 and a hunger to take back control of their season. Chattanooga dropped its first two games but rebounded with a 63-0 thrashing of Stetson this past weekend.

The gas is still being poured into the Tarleton engine, and perhaps a quick dispatch of the Mocs will help the Texans stay in charge of their destiny in the Football Championship Subdivision playoff picture.

UT Permian Basin vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville at 7 p.m. on FloCollege

Few Division II programs can match the historical production of Texas A&M-Kingsville. In its glory days, known as Texas A&I, the Javelinas had two players go on to have Hall-of-Fame careers in the NFL.

The first was offensive guard Gene Upshaw, also known as “Highway 63.” He was drafted 17th overall by the Oakland Raiders in 1967. Upshaw went on to win Super Bowl 11 and 15 in the iconic Silver and Black before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

The second Javelina legend was defensive tackle John Randle; the Mumford native became the first undrafted First Team All-Pro in NFL history and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

The Falcons, however, don’t have as much history; their program was founded less than a decade ago in 2016. Sticking to the present, UTPB is bent on starting its season 3-0 with a matchup with TAMU-Kingsville. The Javelinas come in 1-1 and will instead look to steer themselves clear of Division II disappointment.