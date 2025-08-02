‘Get y’all’s popcorn ready’: KC Concepcion brings expectations to A&M

Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion didn’t need long to know that his future was written in maroon ink.

After entering the transfer portal in December 2024, College Station was the last — and shortest — visit on Concepcion’s list. Texas A&M football was in the midst of their preparation for the Las Vegas Bowl when Concepcion visited, but it wasn’t the dog and pony show that impressed him. It was the authenticity.

“When I came up here, everything was so real to me,” Concepcion said. “I had conversations with Coach Elko, he wasn’t BSing me. I had conversations with [wide receivers coach Holmon] Wiggins, [offensive coordinator Collin] Klein. Everybody here, I feel like, respects each other … so why not be a part of that?”

Without having an established relationship with redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed, Concepcion wanted to get a look at the passer he might be playing with. From the sidelines, the wide receiver saw his future quarterback layer a throw on a corner route over the defender in coverage.

“Coming up on the visit, I didn’t really know Marcel really too well, and I was hearing that Marcel wasn’t really a good passer,” Concepcion said. “Whenever I had come on the visit up here, he surprised me on the first day. I’m like, ‘This is the same exact kid that everybody’s talking about that cannot throw the ball?’ … I feel like he is going to take a major leap this year.”

Reed isn’t the only factor in Concepcion’s belief in the Maroon and White. With Elko able to coax some draft-eligible players into staying in college for another season, Concepcion sees a group capable of reaching new heights.

“I project for us to be the best offense in the SEC, honestly,” Concepcion said. “We got everybody back. Of course we went out and got a few receivers, but we got the offensive line coming back, we got Marcel going into Year 2, we got all of the running backs coming back and then we brought in a whole bunch of new receivers, explosive receivers. All of us can do something with the ball in our hands.”

Despite his arrival to Aggieland coming with lofty expectations surrounding the offense from both himself and the media, Concepcion said he is ready for that burden.

“I don’t look at it like pressure,” Concepcion said. “I’ve been doing this all my life. I’m just going to go out there and do what I’ve been doing all my life. That’s what got me this far, so, hopefully, it gets us to the next step.”

In two seasons with the Wolfpack, Concepcion lined up all over the formation as he racked up 1,655 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns to go along with an Atlantic Coast Conference Football Rookie of the Year award in 2023. While the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has his eyes set on individual growth, he made it clear that A&M’s success is his top priority.

“I want to be the nation’s best receiver,” Concepcion said. “If I have to sacrifice that for us to win an SEC championship and the national championship, I’ll do anything to sacrifice that.”

That growth hasn’t come easy for Concepcion. He said he learned a lot about himself after his team struggled against Elko’s defense in his freshman season at NC State — a defense he now faces every day in practice. Senior cornerback Will Lee III, Concepcion said, has been the toughest defender he’s faced in practice.

“That guy is a first rounder for sure,” Concepcion said. “Our secondary, honestly, is amazing. You are going up against NFL guys every day. I feel like Will Lee and [sophomore cornerback] Dezz Ricks and [junior cornerback] Julian Humphrey are some of the best cornerbacks in the nation. Being able to go up against those guys every day and getting each other better every day, it’s like nothing you can ask for.”

With A&M’s opening bout against UTSA just under a month away, the first-year Aggie left the 12th Man with a tantalizing message about the upcoming season.

“Get y’all’s popcorn ready,” Concepcion said.