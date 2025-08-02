The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl

‘Get y’all’s popcorn ready’: KC Concepcion brings expectations to A&M

Mathias Cubillan, Associate Sports Editor
August 2, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Wide Receiver KC Concepcion (7) during Texas A&M Football’s Spring Practice on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion didn’t need long to know that his future was written in maroon ink.    

After entering the transfer portal in December 2024, College Station was the last — and shortest — visit on Concepcion’s list. Texas A&M football was in the midst of their preparation for the Las Vegas Bowl when Concepcion visited, but it wasn’t the dog and pony show that impressed him. It was the authenticity.

“When I came up here, everything was so real to me,” Concepcion said. “I had conversations with Coach Elko, he wasn’t BSing me. I had conversations with [wide receivers coach Holmon] Wiggins, [offensive coordinator Collin] Klein. Everybody here, I feel like, respects each other … so why not be a part of that?”

Without having an established relationship with redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed, Concepcion wanted to get a look at the passer he might be playing with. From the sidelines, the wide receiver saw his future quarterback layer a throw on a corner route over the defender in coverage.

“Coming up on the visit, I didn’t really know Marcel really too well, and I was hearing that Marcel wasn’t really a good passer,” Concepcion said. “Whenever I had come on the visit up here, he surprised me on the first day. I’m like, ‘This is the same exact kid that everybody’s talking about that cannot throw the ball?’ … I feel like he is going to take a major leap this year.”

Reed isn’t the only factor in Concepcion’s belief in the Maroon and White. With Elko able to coax some draft-eligible players into staying in college for another season, Concepcion sees a group capable of reaching new heights.

“I project for us to be the best offense in the SEC, honestly,” Concepcion said. “We got everybody back. Of course we went out and got a few receivers, but we got the offensive line coming back, we got Marcel going into Year 2, we got all of the running backs coming back and then we brought in a whole bunch of new receivers, explosive receivers. All of us can do something with the ball in our hands.”

Despite his arrival to Aggieland coming with lofty expectations surrounding the offense from both himself and the media, Concepcion said he is ready for that burden.

“I don’t look at it like pressure,” Concepcion said. “I’ve been doing this all my life. I’m just going to go out there and do what I’ve been doing all my life. That’s what got me this far, so, hopefully, it gets us to the next step.”

In two seasons with the Wolfpack, Concepcion lined up all over the formation as he racked up 1,655 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns to go along with an Atlantic Coast Conference Football Rookie of the Year award in 2023. While the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has his eyes set on individual growth, he made it clear that A&M’s success is his top priority.

“I want to be the nation’s best receiver,” Concepcion said. “If I have to sacrifice that for us to win an SEC championship and the national championship, I’ll do anything to sacrifice that.”

That growth hasn’t come easy for Concepcion. He said he learned a lot about himself after his team struggled against Elko’s defense in his freshman season at NC State — a defense he now faces every day in practice. Senior cornerback Will Lee III, Concepcion said, has been the toughest defender he’s faced in practice.

“That guy is a first rounder for sure,” Concepcion said. “Our secondary, honestly, is amazing. You are going up against NFL guys every day. I feel like Will Lee and [sophomore cornerback] Dezz Ricks and [junior cornerback] Julian Humphrey are some of the best cornerbacks in the nation. Being able to go up against those guys every day and getting each other better every day, it’s like nothing you can ask for.”

With A&M’s opening bout against UTSA just under a month away, the first-year Aggie left the 12th Man with a tantalizing message about the upcoming season.

“Get y’all’s popcorn ready,” Concepcion said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3328
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Featured
Texas A&amp;M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) reacts after forcing a defensive stop during Texas A&amp;M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Position preview: Defensive line looks to rebound
Celeb softball 43
A&M hosts inaugural Mission 12 celebrity softball game
Texas A&amp;M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) reacts during Texas A&amp;M's game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Position preview: Reed-Adams anchors proven offensive line
2025 07 09t192519z 2 lynxmpel680zq rtroptp 4 usa trump injunctions
Opinion: The Supreme Court is underrated
Fb spring 2025 game (1 of 3)
Position preview: Transfer portal bolsters new-look pass catchers
Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown during Texas A&amp;M’s game against LSU at Kyle Field on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Position preview: A&M’s running back room poised to power offense
More in Football
Spring practice football crop
Position preview: Marcel Reed era begins in 2025
Gettyimages 2210945093
‘I’m really blessed’
Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) celebrates a quarterback sack during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Bowling Green at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Defensive tackle Shemar Turner taken 62nd overall by Chicago Bears in NFL Draft
Texas A&amp;M defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) reacts after making a tackle in the backfield during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Missouri at Kyle Field Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)
Edge rusher Nic Scourton taken 51st overall by Carolina Panthers in NFL Draft
Sophomore DL Shemar Stewart (4) runs the ball to the endzone during Texas A&amp;M's game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2023 at Kyle Field. (Ishika Samant/The Battalion)
Edge rusher Shemar Stewart taken 17th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Draft
Texas A&amp;M defensive linemen Nic Scourton (11) and Shemar Stewart (4) react after a defensive stop during Texas A&amp;M’s game against New Mexico State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
The pick is in, and it’s maroon
More in Sports
Fans react to a targeting call during Texas A&amp;M’s game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Opinion: SEC increasing fine to $500k for rushing field will create opposite effect.
Ncaatrackcrops (19 of 34)
Texas A&M men’s track and field crowned NCAA Outdoor National Champions
Womens basketball vs. arkansas
Texas A&M track and field punches 24 tickets to NCAA Championships at West First Round
2025.5.16 tamuvssaintfrancissoftball carrascos 15
Shortstop Koko Wooley becomes first Aggie in Texas A&M softball history to earn Gold Glove Award
Baseballtexascrop (4 of 46)
A&M’s season ends in a 4-3 loss to LSU
Rocios bbvs.lamar 19
A&M perseveres in the SEC Tournament with a 3-2 win over Auburn
Donate to The Battalion
$3328
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal