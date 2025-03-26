Go home, Huskies

For Texas A&M baseball, confidence is key, and wins build confidence.

The Aggies, in an attempt to find a way to stop their skid, gave senior right-handed pitcher Brad Rudis the nod in Tuesday night’s 7-2 victory over Houston Christian.

In his fifth start of his four-year career, Rudis shoved for three innings. He recorded five strikeouts on 56 total pitches. The righty allowed four hits and two runs. Before Tuesday, Rudis had yet to go for more than two innings this season.

Rudis tied two career highs against Houston Christian. He last threw five strikeouts against then-No. 21 Auburn on March 29, 2024, and his last four-hit game came versus Rice on May 7, 2024.

“Rudis wanted the ball,” coach Mike Earley said. “I trust Brad Rudis and he competed. I love having him out there, and he’s going to continue to get out there. His role is of those guys where he’s going to be a hybrid, and in many situations.”

The Huskies’ pitching staff had no answers for the Aggies’ bats through three innings.

The Fightin’ Farmers struck early in the matchup. Graduate third baseman Wyatt Henseler reached base on balls before junior center fielder Jace LaViolette found the left-center field wall to put runners on second and third base. Graduate designated hitter Hayden Schott hit a blooper to right field, narrowly escaping the outfielder’s outstretched glove, sending both Henseler and LaViolette home.

LaViolette’s first-inning double looked like it was going to be the one that pushed him over Daylan Holt’s program home run record off the bat, but the ball hit three-quarters of the way up the wall. LaViolette was named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award preseason watch list, an award that goes to the most outstanding offensive player on a Division I team. The award takes integrity, athletic performance and academic achievement into consideration, according to BraganSlugger.com. Henseler was named to the same list.

Both LaViolette and Henseler have made a case for the award so far this season. Henseler is second on the team in batting average with a .329 and in home runs, tallying six. LaViolette has fought his way out of a slump to start the season. He is averaging .282 this year and is tied for most homers on the squad with six.

A&M’s lead did not last for long. Houston Christian added two in the second inning to tie it up, but the Maroon and White responded quickly.

In the second and third, the bottom half of the lineup did the heavy lifting for A&M. Graduate first baseman Matt Bergevin was all over the Huskies’ dealers, crossing the plate in the second and bringing Schott home in the third. The Tempe, Arizona native found himself in the starting lineup for the fourth time this season and made the most of his opportunity.

Sophomore RHP Clayton Freshcorn relieved Rudis in the fourth inning and put on a clinic from the mound. He pitched three frames, tallying three strikeouts and no hits allowed.

“Confidence is something that all of our guys try to instill in us,” Freshcorn said. “Being able to get back out there and compete with that kind of mentality is something that, I think, just made me better.”

After letting up the two runs in the second, the Aggies kept the Huskies away from home plate the rest of the game. Eye-catching defensive plays were the name of the game for the Maroon and White. From diving catches and sliding snags to an impressive 4-6-3 double play, not much was getting past the Aggies’ gloves.

In the eighth, junior second baseman Ben Royo knocked his first home run of the season to push the A&M lead to five. His ability to turn double plays has made it hard to keep him out of the lineup.

“Any way to get in the game is awesome,” Royo said. “My glove kind of got me in there. Hopefully I get the bat going and keep us rolling.”

Freshman LHP Caden McCoy made his second appearance for the Aggies on Tuesday, throwing three-straight scoreless innings.

“[McCoy]’s a dog,” Freshcorn said. “He’s my throwing partner, so I know who he is through and through, and I know when whenever he’s not himself, I know that he’s one pitch away and I mean, I don’t even think he got that tonight. He was just him. That’s who he is.”

The Aggies continue their home stint with a weekend series versus Kentucky. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, March 28 at 6 p.m.