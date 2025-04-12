Good Schott, Killer Kent

As the old Aggie adage goes: “I’ve seen ‘em lose and I’ve seen ‘em win, but I’ve never seen ‘em quit.”

After needing extra innings in Game 1, to run-ruling in Game 2, Texas A&M baseball completed a 10-run comeback in Game 3 thanks to two grand slams in the ninth inning, sweeping South Carolina, 15-12.

“They just never ever stopped playing and we’ve never stopped all year,” coach Michael Earley said. “I wasn’t surprised, but that was one of the coolest moments I’ve ever been a part of.”

The Aggies got on the board first, scoring one apiece in the first and second innings before going scoreless through three. Junior left-handed pitcher Myles Patton got his fifth conference start and recorded five strikeouts, before the game got away from him with USC’s seven-run fifth inning.

After going down 12-2, the A&M coaching staff had to go deep into the bullpen. The Aggies used six different pitchers, forcing the Gamecocks’ batters to see several different arms, trying to shake things up.

After a gauntlet seven-run fifth inning, it seemed that all hope was lost as South Carolina was just five outs away from run-ruling A&M.

Down 10 in the sixth, the Aggies began to chip away slowly after junior pinch hitter/left fielder Jamal George doubled deep to right-center field, giving the Aggies a runner in scoring position. The Aggies were able to plate one thanks to junior center fielder Jace LaViolette sending George home on a fielder’s choice.

The Aggies were able to cut into the 12-3 deficit with a two-out double from junior shortstop Kaeden Kent, sending the hometown kid, sophomore first baseman Blake Binderup, to the plate. Binderup had only three home runs on the season before a shot over the left field wall lit up the 12th Man, giving the Aggies a chance.

Down by nine, senior RHP Brad Rudis entered the game, pitching three innings, recording five strikeouts and only one hit. After loading the bases, freshman LHP Caden McCoy entered the game in the ninth and did an outstanding job, allowing no runs in a crunch-time situation.

“That game was won because of Brad Rudis, McCoy, those guys kept us in the game,” Earley said.

With three outs remaining, the Aggies were in fight or flight mode if they wanted to complete the series sweep. Down five, the Aggies get two quick base hits from Kent and Binderup, bringing the 12th Man to its feet, roaring and ready for a dogfight.

A walk to junior second baseman Ben Royo loaded the bases for the Aggies and sent none other than graduate PH Hayden Schott to the plate.

The deepest part of the outfield? Not a problem for Schott. On a 2-1 pitch, Schott got a good swing off, sending the ball over the wall, making it a one-run ballgame, electrifying the 12th Man.

“I just wanted to at least give us a chance and at least get someone in,” Schott said. “ … Pressure is pressure but I do a good job to actually using it to my advantage and actually hyper focusing with that pressure.”

The resilience of A&M loaded the bases again after a base hit from LaViolette, followed by two four-pitch walks to sophomore designated hitter Caden Sorrell and sophomore catcher Bear Harrison. As “ball nine” chants echoed throughout Olsen Field with two outs, Kent came to the plate for the second time in the inning, trying to tie the game.

Only, he decided to walk it off with another ninth inning grand slam. Deep over the right field wall, Kent’s grand slam completed the near-impossible comeback for the Aggies, marking the largest comeback in Olsen field history.



“[It’s] Special,” Kent said. “Special celebrating with our team and how close we are and the joy that we have for each other. When I was struggling the past couple three weeks, my teammates had my back and now I’m having success these past couple games and they have my back still.”

With a storybook ending, the Aggies won the series finale 15-12, plating eight runs in the ninth for an unforgettable Saturday at Olsen Field. The Aggies have won their fifth consecutive Southeastern Conference matchup, in a thrilling comeback powered by belief.

A&M is back in action in front of the 12th Man on Tuesday, April 15, against Tarleton State at 6 p.m. as it looks to extend its win streak to seven.