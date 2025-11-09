Growing pains: Oklahoma State hands A&M first loss

After home wins against Northwestern State and Texas Southern, Texas A&M men’s basketball traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, where the Cowboys handed the Aggies their first loss of the season, 87-63.

Oklahoma State gave A&M a taste of its own medicine by dominating the court from top to bottom, shooting nearly 50% from the field and outrebounding the Aggies’ on the defensive glass.

While the Pokes’ 3-point shooting percentage was trumped by the Maroon and White’s, there was no remedy available for a rough afternoon on offense.

Not all was bleak for the Aggies on their first road trip, as graduate student guard Marcus Hill displayed moments of greatness while leading his squad in points and field goal percentage with 14 and 50%, respectively. However, Hill found himself deep in foul trouble, resulting in an extended period on the sidelines.

Hill was the lone A&M player to score double digits, whereas five players on Oklahoma State’s roster reached the same mark. Distributing the ball is a main selling point of Bucky Ball, but when the shots aren’t falling like how the Aggies shot 32% from the field against the Pokes, things can take a disastrous turn against a formidable opponent.

The Cowboys made quick work of an Aggie unit that has shared just a single offseason, as junior and senior Gs Isaiah Coleman and Christian Coleman came off the bench and set the tempo for the duration of the contest. Despite sharing a last name, the Colemans are of no relation, except for their combined 31 points, including three 3-pointers that make the pair look oddly similar on the court.

On defense, A&M was unable to generate enough pressure to get Oklahoma State off schedule, forcing just one Cowboy turnover in the first half. On the other hand, the Aggies had their work cut out for them holding onto the ball after halftime, with junior G Jaylen Curry’s three steals helping the Pokes force five turnovers in the span of five minutes.

Despite the loss, sophomore G Rubén Dominguez kept his hot hand beyond the arc, knocking in a trio of 3-pointers as the former Spanish pro has proven himself as a deep-threat shooter for coach Bucky McMillan and Co.

Senior G Rylan Griffen chipped in a pair of trays as well, while the rest of the Aggies contributed four more.

Dominguez was not the only overseas talent to make an impact in this matchup, with senior forward Parsa Fallah of Amol, Iran, adding 10 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys. Fallah’s towering six-foot-nine Greek counterpart, freshman F Lefteris Mantzoukas, scored eight while picking up three boards.

A fantastic free-throw percentage was another bright spot on an otherwise lackluster day for the Aggies, who shot 82.4% from the charity stripe for 14 points. While not a game-changing statistic against the Cowboys, A&M has struggled mightily over the past few years in making free throws, famously leaving 16 points on the board in a 100-95 overtime loss to Houston in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

If the Maroon and White can keep pace with their current trajectory with free throws, then perhaps there’s a way to exorcise the demons of the past when the postseason arrives, assuming all the pieces fall into place.

However, there is still a long way to go before Southeastern Conference play begins, and A&M will look to get back on track with a Friday, Nov. 14, matchup with UCF at 7 p.m.