‘He won’t get it!’: A flashback to when Bo Jackson met Wrecking Crew

The Scene

Picture it: Jan. 1, 1986 — the Wrecking Crew days. The cool breeze and light winter sun kiss the Dallas skyline on a soft holiday afternoon. It’s been an eventful day already. You met your sweetheart at midnight under the Century Tree to ring in the new year, and now, your nearly three-hour trip from College Station has paid off; it’s time to watch the Aggies play in the 50th Cotton Bowl Classic.

The foe that awaits? None other than the Auburn Tigers, the first time A&M will have faced the Southeastern Conference opponents in almost a century of football. Auburn is used to making history, as the Tigers have just written one of their own into the record books: running back Bo Jackson. “We’re doomed,” your Corps buddy whispers.

Their fear is justified, you think to yourself. Bo’s hitting home runs and scoring touchdowns while you’re sitting in the brand-new James J. Cain ‘51 Building, reading about it in the newspaper. How will A&M coach Jackie Sherrill take care of business? Will this year’s 1985 Southwest Conference title be squandered? Hang in there, kid, it’s time to find out!

The Act

The 1986 Cotton Bowl was the first meeting between A&M and Auburn, as the former was riding a five-game win streak and SWC Championship title into a showdown with the latter’s 8-3 record. Jackson kept the national spotlight on the Tigers, becoming the first and only Auburn running back to rush for 4,000 yards in a career.

His senior year was the icing on the orange and blue cake, especially in the Cotton Bowl. The A&M defense, which yielded an average of just 281.9 yards per game, surrendered 202 total yards to Jackson alone.

Naturally, the Tigers leaned heavily on their Heisman winner to thwart the Wrecking Crew’s reign of terror. Four lead changes in the first two quarters settled the score at 12-7 in A&M’s favor. That is, until Jackson used his magic to turn a screen pass into a 73-yard score for the Auburn lead, 13-12.

The media attention was warranted, but with the Aggie defense at the ready, not even the 1985 Heisman winner got the best of defensive coordinator R.C. Slocum’s unit. A&M faced five Heisman winners between 1986 and 1991 and defeated all but one, starting with Jackson.

After a masterful day from quarterback Kevin Murray, A&M required a goal-line stand to maintain a slim 21-16 advantage. Jackson knocked three times on the Aggie doorstep just to be denied until a decisive fourth down. Confident in their running back, the Tigers elected to turn to the run one last time to take back the lead.

When the fourth-down try was over, the crowd cheered for Jackson’s heroics — Aggie freshman linebacker Basil Jackson, that is. Auburn charged at the goal line, only to be met with Jackson and his closest 10 friends, losing a yard and perhaps the game for the Tigers.

“Jackson, 34, he won’t get it! Larry Kelm, 65, led the defenders in, and they stuff the Heisman Trophy winner,” CBS broadcaster Brent Musburger said.

Postgame, A&M’s Jackson had his chance to speak, saying calmly and coolly, “Jackson stopping Jackson, that’s a great thrill.”

The Maroon and White were called up to replicate their end zone bravery once again on fourth down, and once again prevailed against the touted Jackson. He had fought a hard battle, but the war of that day belonged to the Aggies, 36-16.

Murray managed to put up a then-record 292-yard day on the Tigers’ defense. Meanwhile, safety Domingo Bryant used a two-interception effort to curb an Auburn comeback attempt while earning MVP honors.

The Finale

The cheers of the Aggie faithful in the crowd of 73,137 jolt you back into reality. “We did it,” your buddies shout. The 48-degree weather is nothing compared to the warmth in your heart from victory.

This is something I’ll tell my kids one day, you think to yourself. You smile, watching the Heisman Trophy winner tip his cap to your Aggies; a humble legend in the game of football.

“They just wanted it more than us,” you remember Jackson saying postgame.

Time to drive back home to that sweetheart of yours, but little did you know that it’ll be 26 years until you meet these Tigers again. Only that time, your Maroon and White will have their own Heisman hopeful — one that Auburn would have no answer to.