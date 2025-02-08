Heartbreak at South Carolina

No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian traveled to Blythewood, South Carolina to face the No. 8 South Carolina Gamecocks. Despite South Carolina only having one transfer and maintaining their roster, A&M fell short 11-9, moving to 1-3 in conference play.

The Aggies started strong, winning the Fence competition on a score 3-2. Fifth year Devon Thomas and senior Brooke Brombach each secured points with a score of 85, and sophomore Kate Egan scored a point with a score of 83. Despite not being able to earn points, sophomore Alida Treuting and junior Alexa Leong kept the score sheet close, with Treuting losing by 0.5 and Leong by 2.5.

The Gamecocks bounced back in the flat competition, winning 3-2. Thomas and graduate Maggie Nealon were able to secure points for the Aggies, with scores of 83 and 88.5. But freshman Amira Kettaneh secured the highest score for the Gamecocks, finishing with a score of 90 and earning a point. Senior Sophie Mitchell and junior Natalie Jayne also secured points for the Gamecocks, with scores of 85 and 89.5. This brought the jumping seat totals to 5-5.

The momentum would swing in South Carolina’s favor, as they would win the Horsemanship competition 3-2. Senior Hanna Olaussen, who scored 74.75, and senior Ellie Gerbrandt, who scored 74.5, secured points for the Aggies, but it was not enough for the Aggies to secure the win. Junior Carly Jenkins, sophomore Jordyn Humbert and junior Alyssa Jipping stole points for the Gamecocks to close out a narrow victory, with scores of 74.25, 75.25 and 75.75, respectively, despite the Fightin’ Farmers efforts to try to earn a point from senior Millie Landon, junior Meagan Braun and junior Kaitlyn Bloom.

South Carolina was able to pull away from A&M in the Reining competition, despite a valiant effort from A&M. Sophomore Anna Harris and senior Lauren Hanson were able to get points for the Aggies, scoring 72 and 70. But freshman Olivia Cardi, fifth-year Chloe Stephenson and senior Haley Turner secured three points for the Gamecocks, finishing the competition with scores of 72.75, 73.5 and 72.25 and a total of three points over junior Gracie Casebolt, senior Mattie Gustin and sophomore Isabelle Gonzalez.

The Gamecocks pulled away in the Western competition, with a score of 6-4 in the event to finalize the win in the competition, 11-9.

A&M returns to College Station to compete against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Hildebrand Equine Complex at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.