Heartbreaking matches send A&M packing early

Texas A&M men’s and women’s tennis traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to compete in the highlight tournament of its fall season — the ITA All-American Championship. The tournament featured prequalifying and qualifying rounds that led into a 64-player main draw in singles and a 32-team draw in doubles, showcasing some of the best talent in the country.

The women were represented by No. 64 senior Daria Smetannikov, who started in the qualifying rounds, and No. 22 senior Mia Kupres, who began in the main draw, while the men were represented by sophomore Alex Frusina, junior Kholo Montsi, junior Tiago Pires and senior Togan Tokac. All Aggie competitors looked to make some noise, as this highlighted the biggest tournament of their fall seasons. While the effort was present, the play on the court fell short, as not a single Aggie prevailed past the first round of the main draw.

Women’s

Starting with doubles on the women’s side, Kupres and Smetannikov teamed up in the qualifying rounds against Notre Dame’s sophomore Bianca Molnar and senior Bojana Pozder in a fiercely competitive match.

After failing to hold serve in the opening game of the match, A&M quickly fell behind and ultimately lost the first set. The second set proved to be much different, as Kupres and Smetannikov — utilizing incredible net game and volley brilliance — looked like a brick wall. The duo forced the Fighting Irish to play more defense than offense before another phenomenal Aggie volley took the match into a deciding tiebreaker. The Maroon and White fought hard and demonstrated great chemistry, but ultimately fell to the Fighting Irish, 6-3, 5-7, 10-7.

Moving into singles, Smetannikov found herself in another match that would go the distance against Cal’s senior Berta Passola Folch. Errors took control of Smetannikov’s game in the first set, forcing her to drop serve twice.

The tables turned in the second as net play proved to be a vital weapon for Smetannikov. A couple baseline strikes put her in control of rallies before pushing to the net for easy volley points. Passola Folch looked toward her coach for advice, but the timing was too late, and the second set was taken by the Aggie. The third set resembled the second as errors once again became a problem for Smetannikov. Baseline error after baseline error paved the way to more breaks of serve for Passola Folch until she claimed the third set and won, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Representing the Maroon and White in the main draw, Kupres matched up with USC’s senior Emma Charney, a smooth player who specializes in variety and rally redirecting. Due to her superb doubles skills, Kupres utilized a combination of baseline and net play in her game. However, Charney demonstrated an important skill that countered Kupres’ net game: her ability to hit consistent passing shots. Pass after pass rocketed past Kupres, permitting Charney to break and secure the first set.

The second set continued in Charney’s favor, as after a few careless errors from Kupres, Charney broke once again and claimed the win, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s

In men’s doubles, Tokac and Pires put on a clinic against North Carolina’s sophomore Chris Xu and junior Niels Ratiu. Blazing-fast first serves fired off the strings of the racket, forcing the Tar Heels’ duo into many errors and shanked returns, leading to easy holds of serve. Consistent returns gave the Aggie duo a chance to fight for points on rallies, and after applying just enough pressure, they were able to break and grab the first set.

The Tar Heels failed to find an answer on the return and gave up serve yet again in the second set, paving the way for a straight-sets win for the Aggies, which they would ultimately take advantage of, 6-4, 6-3.

In the second round of the qualifiers, Tokac and Pires prepared to take the court against Georgia’s No. 84 duo of seniors Derrick Chen and Santiago Giamichelle. By simply looking at the first few games of the match, you could tell this was going to be a gritty fight. Tokac got his serve going, while Pires’ net play provided a perfect blend of variety. While the first few games favored the Aggies, the Bulldogs began to take control with variety of their own. Half-volleys, overhead smashes and baseline play troubled the Maroon and White, as it seemed that every long rally favored the Bulldogs. A break of serve decided at deuce gave Georgia the lead in the first set, and A&M never caught up.

The roles were flipped in the second set as both teams held a tight grip on their serve, leading to a tiebreak. While long rallies favored Georgia in the first, it seemed all long rallies went in A&M’s favor, with the Aggies snatching multiple mini-breaks and sending the match to a deciding tiebreaker. While A&M fought hard, costly errors on serve in the final-set tiebreaker ended any hopes of advancing to the main draw of the tournament as Georgia prevailed, 6-4, 6-7, 10-7.

The main draw saw Montsi and Frusina fight for a second-round spot against Ohio State’s No. 44 duo of senior Alexander Bernard and junior Alex Okonkwo. The match was all Buckeyes from the start; they seemingly made no mistakes while the Aggies struggled to keep up. A dominant first set sent Montsi and Frusina back to the drawing board.

The second was more competitive as A&M incorporated more net play into its game. Nonetheless, Ohio State’s momentum carried over for far too long, and A&M never closed the gap, 6-1, 6-4.

Moving onto singles, Pires began his play in the qualifiers against Arizona’s No. 63 sophomore Zoran Ludoski. Straight from the get go, Pires struggled. Double-faults on serve, baseline errors, net errors and consistency rewarded him a trip to the bakery as Ludoski handed him a first set bagel.

The second set gave Pires a chance to redeem himself as he protected his serve and forced a tiebreaker. Although he made this match more of a contest, Ludoski took the straight-sets win, 6-0, 7-6.

Also playing in the qualifiers, Montsi demonstrated why he should be feared in singles, using his entire arsenal to win the first set in dramatic fashion against Florida State’s senior Luis Felipe Miguel. While the scoreboard said otherwise, this match seemed to always favor Montsi, hitting emphatic winners while staying consistent with his overall game to claim a straight-sets victory, 6-4, 7-5.

In his second round match of qualifiers, Montsi stood against South Carolina’s senior Lucas Andrade Da Silva, a tall and lanky player with a huge serve. Even though Da Silva took the first set while consistently holding serve, it still seemed that the match could go either way. This became apparent when Montsi broke early in the second set and utilized his creative shot-making skills to send the match to a deciding set.

An exhausting third set took place as many games went to deuce; both players matched each other stride for stride leading up to a third-set tiebreaker. The Aggie gave an extraordinary effort, but it was Da Silva who made shots when it mattered the most as he moved on, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.

Repping the Maroon and White in the main draw of the tournament, Frusina played Florida State’s No. 8 Corey Craig. The first set flew by as Craig made some incredible shots on the return, forcing Frusina to give up serve and drop the first set.

While Frusina held his own in the second set with some variety of his own, Craig was able to turn defense into offense and turn rallies in his favor in a tiebreaker to capture a straight-sets win, 6-3, 7-6.

The men will take the court again when they return home to the Mitchell Tennis Center to host the ITA Texas Regional Championship from Oct. 17 to 21. The women will be back in action when they travel to the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth to compete at the ITA Texas Regional Championship from Oct. 9 to 14.