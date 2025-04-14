Pf website ad
Hometown hero Blake Binderup named SEC Player of the Week

Robert Blackburn, Sports Writer
April 14, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Texas A&M pitcher Blake Binderup (46) flexes before batting during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

As a result of his stellar performances against South Carolina, sophomore first baseman Blake Binderup was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday afternoon. The honor was the first of any Texas A&M baseball player this season. 

While filling in for injured senior first baseman Gavin Kash, the College Station native has had a huge impact on the Maroon and White. He contributed significantly to the Aggies sweep of the Gamecocks, with a batting average of .538, driving in 10 runs and a stolen base. 

This included a grand slam in the series opener and a pivotal two-run homerun in the finale. Binderup will look to build on these achievements as coach Michael Earley’s team pushes for a postseason birth. 

The Aggies will take on Tarleton State on Tuesday, April 15, at 6 p.m. in College Station before traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks in a three-game series starting on Thursday, April 17.

