‘I want to kick somebody’s butt’

Davis Diamond saw a record-breaking crowd this weekend as No. 3 Texas A&M softball swept No. 6 LSU 4-1 beneath the brutal Sunday sun, earning its 12th straight win and swinging into the matchup a half-game shy of the SEC first-place spot.

Housing an estimated 7,014 fans, the stands were a steady thunder throughout all seven innings.

“This was the best Davis Diamond has been,” coach Trisha Ford said. “It was loud and rowdy all seven innings. … That’s what I want Texas A&M softball to be. I want you to come here and hate to play here.”

With the largest attendance ever recorded at the Maroon and White facility, children duel-wielding bubble blasters and ballpark corn dogs sat among proud alumni and current students — all about to witness quite the Aggie victory.

“Sundays are gut days,” Ford said. “This weekend was fun … to come out and absolutely execute our game.”

Making her 11th appearance this season for A&M was senior right-handed pitcher Emily Leavitt, starting in the circle as the temperature settled on 85 degrees Fahrenheit and fans began filing into the stadium under a cloudless sky.

Both teams mirrored scoreless innings early on, the Tigers sending their best to the plate with sophomore designated player Savanna Bedell and her .333 batting average. Leavitt, however, had no problem sending them right back to the dugout.

“I’m always happy to go out there and do what I can for this team,” Leavitt said. “I feel so much support from them, and I want to do well everytime I go out there.”

As the belly of the fourth hungered for a hit, senior shortstop Koko Wooley took her stance, dishing out a single to right field and later stealing second on a wild pitch thrown by junior RHP Tatum Clopton.

Senior center fielder Allie Enright then walked, landing runners on third and first as freshman second baseman KK Dement pivoted into a dinger that secured A&M’s triplet of runs, earning the freshman her ninth home run of the season. Measuring 74 mph off the bat, the hit sailed left and thumped against the scoreboard as the 12th Man erupted into a chorus of deafening cheers.

LSU was desperate for a cleat on the plate, and they came close when junior SS Avery Hodge nearly singled through the left side. The hit saddled up 17 mph winds, riding the current into Enright’s glove as she threw herself at the slippery ball, executing a shoe-string catch to secure the out.

The fifth inning set the stage for junior third baseman Kennedy Powell as she found the batter’s box. Smacking it on the first pitch, the triple glinted in the sun’s eye as it barreled into right field, landing just shy of senior right fielder McKenzie Redoutey’s outstretched glove.

Powell made it all the way to third before the Tigers could pounce, later scoring the Aggies’ fourth run on a junior RF Amari Harper sacrifice fly.

“When the lights go on, Kennedy Powell lights up,” Ford said. “She got ultra focused on making sure she was doing the things she needed to do in order to help us win.”

A&M’s mounting success ushered a new pitcher to the mound for LSU. Junior RHP Sydney Berzon made quick work of her role, and soon, the top of the seventh rolled around — bringing with it the Purple and Gold’s final fall-out.

It was the All-American senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy who struck a match against her 70 mph pitches. It looked as involuntary as breathing for the The Woodlands native, finishing the game off and sweeping the series as LSU’s Redoutey grounded out to first.

“I want to win every game,” Ford said. “Every game, I want to kick somebody’s butt. I wake up that way. … That is what gets me going.”

With a 12-game win streak, the Fightin’ Farmers ready themselves to wrangle another pack of Tigers as they take on Missouri away at Mizzou Softball Field, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 17.