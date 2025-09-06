Injury woes, running backs glow: A&M takes care of Utah State, 44-22 behind stellar ground game

Despite the injury bug reeling its ugly head, No. 19 Texas A&M football got the job done against Utah State after losing redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed in the third quarter.

Redshirt freshman QB Miles O’Neill proved to be the effective contingency plan coach Mike Elko hoped he would never have to use, leading the team to a 44-22 victory.

A pair of rushes from senior running back Le’Veon Moss were a pleasant sight for the 12th Man in the initial drive, but it fizzled into a three-and-out after Reed failed in the pass connection to Moss and freshman wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman.

Reed started to shine through the air after his first completion to junior WR KC Concepcion led to a 43-yard fake-screen-turned deep-ball to sophomore receiver Terry Bussey for an initial seven points.

A costly roughing the passer call on senior linebacker Tauren York relieved some of the pressure off of the Blue and White’s graduate student QB Bryson Barnes, who made moves en route to a 24-yard throw to graduate WR Brady Boyd, who secured the catch narrowly along the sideline.

After coverage was blown on the left side in the flats, Barnes found junior WR Brady Pegan for a quick dump pass, good for six as Utah State went for a trick play two-point conversion and came up short after A&M held the goal line.

After his initial mishaps, Reed continued to show off his improved passing ability with a launch to redshirt junior tight end Theo Melin Öhrström, good for 13 yards. However, a sack from the Blue and White’s graduate student inside linebacker John Miller wiped away the possibility of another Maroon touchdown and graduate student kicker Jared Zirkel put up three points instead, making it 10-6, A&M.

After a slow showing last week on the ground, Moss picked up the slack with 10 carries for 68 yards, while the backfield totaled 235 combined rushing yards.

“Obviously, I thought Le’Veon [Moss] and [redshirt sophomore RB] Rueben [Owens II] looked, you know, healthy and fresh, which was good,” Elko said. “That’s what we wanted to see from them, in terms of the overall consistency of it.”

After a long 10-play drive, Reed found the back of the endzone with a quick 1-yard rushing touchdown after captain and graduate student offensive tackle Trey Zuhn III exited a few plays earlier after an injury timeout.

Redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell woke up in the following drive, sacking Barnes three times in a row to pin the Blue and White deep in their own endzone while giving the ball back to A&M on the 36-yard line. Howell was the first to record a triple-threat sack sequence since 2015.

Despite the great field position, the Fightin’ Farmers drive flamed out after a pair of runs by Owens II and Reed failed to break through for a first down. Moss and the rest of the rushing group proved their prowess in the following drive, capping it off with a 21-yard-bully rush to the endzone from the lead back to push the score to 24-6, A&M.

Reed threaded the needle once more before the half ended with a dime to Concepcion near the far corner pylon to extend the Maroon lead to 30-6.

Utah State made its return to the scoreboard early in the third quarter after graduate student RB Miles Davis began the drive with a 30-yard rush to set up Barnes for a 16-yard touchdown pass to Pegan, his second of the game.

Splitting up the responsibilities on the ground and through the air, Reed accomplished it all in the middle of the third quarter as he showcased his quick-read ability to march down the field with a mixture of slants and QB-runs. All of which resulted in another passing touchdown to Concepcion, his second of the day.

Late in the third quarter, the 12th Man stood in silence when Reed was bashed at the end of a scramble, before he exited the field under his own power. O’Neill played the role of next man up and proceeded to launch a 25-yard completion to his fellow freshman compatriot, Bethel-Roman.

But success was fleeting on that drive for O’Neill as he gave up possession on his next throw, an interception right to the Blue and White’s senior cornerback Noah Avinger.

The Massachusetts native got another chance to prove himself on the next offensive possession and didn’t disappoint, airing the ball out for a 72-yard touchdown reception to sophomore WR Mario Craver.

“Some good, some bad.” Elko said about O’Neill’s performance. “Obviously the pick wasn’t real good. Couple decisions, I thought he could have made a little bit better… but obviously that ball he threw was a really impressive deep shot, and that’s what he can do. He’s got the big arm and the big-arm strength, and he certainly let that one rip with a lot of confidence.”

Barnes and Davis continued to be the one-two punch for Utah State up until the last minutes of the game, capping off another successful drive after securing a 1-yard touchdown connection. However, it was still just a chip off of the total deficit as A&M comfortably won, 44-22.

“Anticipate Trey [Zuhn II] and Marcel [Reed] being fine,” Elko said in the press conference. “[Zuhn II] could have come back. We chose not to, just because of the way the game was being played. Fully anticipate [Reed] will be fine for next week.”

Next up for A&M is the much anticipated road trip to South Bend, Indiana, for a chance at redemption from its 2024 loss to No. 9 Notre Dame. Kickoff is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. on NBC.