‘It’s a tribute to the A&M fans and community’: Maroon meets gold in South Bend

They came in maroon. They came in boots. They came in droves. On a campus glistening with gilded gables and ringing with the bells of the Basilica, the 12th Man twirled its towels and filled the South Bend, Indiana streets with cheerful “Howdys.”

A year after Notre Dame fans descended on College Station for the first game in a home-and-home series, thousands of Texas A&M fans made the pilgrimage to a football holy site. Some used the opportunity for family reunions, others turned it into a life milestone.

For Lucas Black ‘19 and Sarah Perna ‘19, the setting served as a backdrop for something more meaningful. Their weekend began in Chicago, where Black proposed to Perna, and continued with a celebration in South Bend the next day for the game.

“It was awesome,” Black said. “We’ve been waiting to come out here for a few months now, away from family. We both are Catholic, and we’re involved with St. Mary’s. Coming out here for the game meant a lot to us. It was super sweet to do it in Chicago and to celebrate today.”

Despite being over 1,000 miles away from where they reside in Dallas and without family present, the sprawling network of Aggies provided support for Perna on the special day.

“It was fun to be surprised somewhere I wasn’t expecting it,” Perna said. “It still felt like home because we were in a cathedral with some of our closest Aggie friends. It was just really fun.”

That same southern hospitality is what caused one particular Notre Dame lifer to don a hat adorned with an embroidered “Howdy.” Jim Dailer and his family made the trip in 2024 to Aggieland to watch the Fighting Irish win, and said he wanted to welcome visitors to South Bend with the same warmth he experienced.

“Our experience at A&M last year was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Dailer said. “The people were friendly. … All the fans we ran into were fantastic. That’s why I am wearing my A&M hat today, my ‘Howdy hat’. I told [The Battalion] last year, I said, ‘We’ll treat you just as well here as you treated us down there.’”

For someone willing to accept some maroon into his heart, Dailer still bleeds blue and gold. His father — also Jim Dailer — played football for the school in the 1940s for coach Frank Leahy.

He’s been present for heartbreakers like losing home openers and 2005’s “Bush Push.” He’s been present for all-timers like the Fighting Irish’s win in 1993’s “Game of the Century.” However, the series with A&M, Dailer said, stands out for shared values between the schools.

“We play people like that,” Dailer said. “We play other schools that have great traditions, great fanbases. Like the coaches say all the time, ‘That’s why we come to Notre Dame — to play games like this.’ … When we saw this on the schedule five years ago, we said ‘Hey, we’re going to make sure we experience both of them.’ Glad we did.”

Dailer’s daughter-in-law, Julia Griswold Dailer ‘13, is an Aggie alum who made the trip to South Bend — a role reversal from last year when she showed Dailer and Co. essential monuments around A&M’s campus.

“My husband said that he’s never seen him wear a hat from a different team or anything from a different team, so he must really love me,” Griswold Dailer said.

While Notre Dame doesn’t “hump it” for Midnight Yell or end every conversation with a semi-tedious “Gig ‘em,” it has its own sacred traditions, from the quiet reverence held at the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes to the “Play Like a Champion Today” sign in the tunnel at Notre Dame Stadium. Both schools are steeped in tradition — a shared reverence Griswold Dailer said makes the matchup extra special.

“I feel like they’re very similar, same character, similar honor code,” Griswold Dailer said. “ … I think that’s really special. And yeah, I mean, obviously kind of like a Catholic background. And I feel like that’s pretty prevalent at A&M, too. I think that they just totally jive.”

As A&M picked up its first signature win of the coach Mike Elko era with a 41-40 last-second victory, the visitor section swayed to the tune of the “Aggie War Hymn.” But, more impressively, was the sight of the flecks of maroon dotted through a sea of shamrock green — boots stomping and yells belting out loud.

“I think we only get 5,000 tickets to visitors,” Dailer said. “Obviously, the fact that you’re,

you know, not local, it’s a tribute to the A&M fans and community, the fact that they’re going to come and experience what we experience all the time.”