The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Healthfair https tx.ag uhshealthfair
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Healthfair https tx.ag uhshealthfair
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Healthfair https tx.ag uhshealthfair

Lednicky, Waak earn SEC Weekly honors

Noah Ruiz, Senior Sports Writer
October 20, 2025
Photo by Chris Swann
Texas A&M opposite Logan Lednicky (9) reacts after a point during Texas A&M’s game against Mizzou at Reed Arena on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

A historic season has been underway for No. 9 Texas A&M volleyball, as the Aggies have boasted an impressive 15-3 record, including a 7-1 start in Southeastern Conference play. It’s been a well-rounded effort out of coach Jamie Morrison’s squad, with a pair of veterans leading the charge for the Maroon and White.

Senior opposite hitter Logan Lednicky and senior setter Maddie Waak combined to earn three SEC Weekly honors, with Lednicky taking home both SEC Player of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week while Waak picked SEC Setter of the Week honors.

The two seniors have been instrumental in A&M’s recent dominance, where Lednicky accrued 32 kills, 23 digs and had a .491 hit rate over two home sweeps of Ole Miss and Arkansas. Against the Razorbacks, Lednicky tied her own school record by recording 22 kills in the three-game set, a feat that has yet to be accomplished by anyone else in the SEC this season.

As for Waak, she continued to display her vital role in the Maroon and White machine by racking up 65 assists over the course of the Aggies’ two weekend matchups. She remains the national leader in said category, and hasn’t shied away on defense, either. The Katy native tallied three blocks against the Razorbacks and picked up four kills as well.

The Aggies will return to action this Friday on the road at LSU, with first serve set for 7 p.m.


View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
Rocios socvs.texas 11
Scoreless stalemate leaves net empty for A&M against South Carolina
20250926 tamuvsvanderbilt carrascos 5
Pulled pork: Texas A&M volleyball sweeps Arkansas at Reed
6f8a0283
Party like it’s 1994: No. 4 A&M improves to 7-0 with win over Arkansas
Adri9766
Hamstrung: Aggies win shootout, advance to 7-0
Freshman Kaitlyn Owens midair as she acts as the anchor for the Women's 200 Yard Freestyle Relay.
A&M swim and dive dominates TCU in home opener
6f8a8591
Aggie offense vs. Razorback defense
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal