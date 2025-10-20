Lednicky, Waak earn SEC Weekly honors

A historic season has been underway for No. 9 Texas A&M volleyball, as the Aggies have boasted an impressive 15-3 record, including a 7-1 start in Southeastern Conference play. It’s been a well-rounded effort out of coach Jamie Morrison’s squad, with a pair of veterans leading the charge for the Maroon and White.

Senior opposite hitter Logan Lednicky and senior setter Maddie Waak combined to earn three SEC Weekly honors, with Lednicky taking home both SEC Player of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week while Waak picked SEC Setter of the Week honors.

The two seniors have been instrumental in A&M’s recent dominance, where Lednicky accrued 32 kills, 23 digs and had a .491 hit rate over two home sweeps of Ole Miss and Arkansas. Against the Razorbacks, Lednicky tied her own school record by recording 22 kills in the three-game set, a feat that has yet to be accomplished by anyone else in the SEC this season.

As for Waak, she continued to display her vital role in the Maroon and White machine by racking up 65 assists over the course of the Aggies’ two weekend matchups. She remains the national leader in said category, and hasn’t shied away on defense, either. The Katy native tallied three blocks against the Razorbacks and picked up four kills as well.

The Aggies will return to action this Friday on the road at LSU, with first serve set for 7 p.m.



