A&M goes two for two with win at Folds of Honor Collegiate

Texas A&M women’s golf took home the team title at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, marking back-to-back wins. Standout freshman Brynn Kort led the Aggies in her second collegiate tournament as she clinched a top-three finish.

The Aggies started strong last week in their season kick-off finishing in first place as a team. Junior Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio drove the team by taking home first place individual, and sophomore Vanessa Borovilos finished right behind her in second place.

On the road again, the Aggies headed to compete at the annual Folds of Honor Collegiate in Michigan. The American Dunes Golf Club located in Grand Haven is a historic par-72 course designed by pro golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Day 1

The first day revealed how much of a challenge the rest of the tournament would be for A&M. Across the entire field, which included 11 teams, every school turned in above-par rounds.

Kort was one of three players to break par during Round 1. She carded three birdies, two of them on par fives, Hole 6 and 13. She turned in a 1-under 71 and was in the top spot for the Fightin’ Farmers heading into Day 2.

Also delivering a steady round was Borovilos, who posted an even-par round at a 72. Even with a double bogey on Hole 18, she was well enough prepared to take the hit on the card.

Meanwhile, going hole for hole, junior Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio and junior Sky Sudberry both turned in a 3-over 75. Sudberry played a mostly clean round, but was seemingly unable to find any birdies on the course, finishing with three bogeys on her card. Fernández had nine consecutive pars in the middle of her round and added a birdie on Hole 12.

Freshman Natalie Yen, while not contributing to the team total for Round 1, shot a 6-over 78. As Day 1 came to a close, the Aggies were 5-over as a team and sat in second place. One shot behind Baylor, A&M was well within striking distance.

Day 2

With a later start on Day 2, the Aggies were squeezing in the daylight to get in 18. The round of the day for the Maroon and White came from Sudberry, who sneaked her way up eleven spots to creep her way into the top 10. Breaking par with the help of four birdies, she shot a 71 and was overall 2-over for the first 36 holes.

Kort, after her phenomenal opening round, remained anchored as she chalked up an even par round. Putting up some additional strokes for the Aggies was García-Poggio and Yen, as they each went 2-over. Each shooting a 74, a top 10 finish started to become far from reach but still had 18 holes to play.

Borovilos, not counting for the team total for Day 2, shot a 5-over 77. At the end of Day 2 the Aggies were head to head with Baylor. Both teams were 9-over for the two days and shared the top spot as they headed into the final round.

Day 3

Entering the final round with an even playing field, the Aggies opened the floodgates early. Kort and Sudberry each struck two birdies on the front nine and García-Poggio handled one birdie for herself on the front.

A&M began to widen the gap between Baylor on the back nine. Totaling six birdies coming from the Fightin’ Farmers on the last nine holes, the pressure was on.

Kort turned in a 2-under 70 for her final round. She was on the top of the board for A&M and ended in a tie for second place individual with Kentucky sophomore Cathryn Brown, making it her first collegiate top-three finish.

The freshman is applying pressure ‼️ 1 – Texas A&M (+6)

2 – Baylor (+11)

Other notable rounds that pushed the Maroon and White up the leaderboard came from Sudberry and García-Poggio, each shooting a 1-under 71. Sudberry finished in a tie for fifth place with Arizona junior Charlotte Back, both at 1-over overall.

With a three stroke difference the Aggies prevailed at the end with a team total of 7-over. With Baylor in second place at 10-over. For the first time in program history, A&M captured its second trophy in just the second tournament of the season.

The Aggies have a few weeks off before they compete in their next tournament. On October 7-8 the Fightin’ Farmers will contend in a matchplay tournament at Twin Warriors Golf Club.