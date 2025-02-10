InH.L.Advertising Promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.R. Overlooked banner
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.R. Overlooked banner
InH.L.Advertising Promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.R. Overlooked banner

Men’s basketball moves up to No. 8 in the AP Poll

Latest win over Missouri lands highest ranking in Buzz Williams’ tenure
Justin Chen, Sports Writer
February 10, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Texas A&M Basketball Team huddles during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

After a successful season through 23 games, A&M basketball has moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press Poll, securing itself as the 8th-ranked team in the country.

With it comes many historical markers for the program: It is the highest AP ranking in coach Buzz Williams’ tenure as well the highest AP ranking since Christmas Day in 2017. Most importantly, it’s the highest A&M basketball has been this late in the season since 2007.

Previous years have seen ups and downs throughout the season, but the Maroon and White have played the role of a dark horse team this season, with wins over multiple ranked teams. Though the Southeastern Conference has been a gauntlet with a plethora of top teams, the Aggies have stood tall with a formidable 7-3 conference record. 

Despite missing graduate guard Wade Taylor IV for multiple games, the team found ways to win without their star player and integrating him back from injury has been seamless — especially in crunch time. The Aggies have toughened out multiple late one-possession games to secure clutch wins, summed up by their latest game, with a Taylor game-winning three against then-No. 15 Missouri.

from X

Through the gritty play, A&M’s identity still remains in doing the hard work, ranked No. 1 in the country in offensive rebounds. As the days count down closer to the SEC Tournament and March Madness, A&M has a chance to be a surprise, but for now, it’s rewarded with the No. 8 spot in the AP Poll.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1015
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
Wbbvsmizzou Swannc 1
Aggies lose fifth straight
Texas A&amp;M starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) reacts during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at the Austin Super Regional at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas, on Friday, May 24, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
Emiley Kennedy no-hitter secures weekend sweep for A&M
Arma1850
Aggies improve to 5-0 after Aggie Classic doubleheader
Mensbballvsoklahoma (21 Of 22)
Wade Taylor IV does it again
Devon Thomas performs a jump in the jumping seat portion during Texas A&amp;M's meet against South Carolina at the Hidebrand Equine Complex on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)
Heartbreak at South Carolina
Sophomore Togan Tokac watches the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center in Austin on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
A&M falls short in a top-15 showdown against Ohio State
Donate to The Battalion
$1015
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal