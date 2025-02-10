Men’s basketball moves up to No. 8 in the AP Poll

After a successful season through 23 games, A&M basketball has moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press Poll, securing itself as the 8th-ranked team in the country.

With it comes many historical markers for the program: It is the highest AP ranking in coach Buzz Williams’ tenure as well the highest AP ranking since Christmas Day in 2017. Most importantly, it’s the highest A&M basketball has been this late in the season since 2007.

Previous years have seen ups and downs throughout the season, but the Maroon and White have played the role of a dark horse team this season, with wins over multiple ranked teams. Though the Southeastern Conference has been a gauntlet with a plethora of top teams, the Aggies have stood tall with a formidable 7-3 conference record.

Despite missing graduate guard Wade Taylor IV for multiple games, the team found ways to win without their star player and integrating him back from injury has been seamless — especially in crunch time. The Aggies have toughened out multiple late one-possession games to secure clutch wins, summed up by their latest game, with a Taylor game-winning three against then-No. 15 Missouri.

Through the gritty play, A&M’s identity still remains in doing the hard work, ranked No. 1 in the country in offensive rebounds. As the days count down closer to the SEC Tournament and March Madness, A&M has a chance to be a surprise, but for now, it’s rewarded with the No. 8 spot in the AP Poll.