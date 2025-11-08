Mizzou missing in Missouri

No. 3 Texas A&M football pulled away from No. 19 Missouri late, earning a 38-17 victory as the Aggies continued to rely on their depth and empty the stadiums of Southeastern Conference opponents.

“From a CEO perspective, I believe this is what is possible,” coach Mike Elko said. “It is a really special place. Through nine games, we have lived up to it, now we have to finish.”

Dalton Brooks’ out-of-body experience

Junior safety Dalton Brooks’ season has gone from watching the first game in street clothes to Elko gesturing to him in reference to “great players” after a player-of-the-game type of performance from the Shiner native.

“We just showed we’re a defense that can come out and play,” Brooks said. “We’re a defense that can do what we need to do.”

A suspension stemming from misdemeanor charges in the offseason led the coaching staff to hold Brooks out of the UTSA opener, but he has since emerged as an indispensable piece on the A&M defense, racking up 32 tackles this season.

Brooks’ career day started when a strip sack of true freshman quarterback Matt Zollers popped the ball into his hands, giving him a chance to return the rock, nearly reaching the end zone. This came after he dropped an interception in his last game against LSU, a play he mentioned in his post-game interview with ESPN’s Katie George.

The former high school running back was able to reminisce on his old glory days when special teams coordinator Patrick Dougherty dialed up a fake punt in the third quarter. Brooks took the sweep around the right edge and bounded into the open field for a gain of 48 before he was chopped down.

Brooks frequently reminds Elko of his past offensive success, however, until this point, Elko joked that he hadn’t been so convinced.

“I guess today I probably got to tell him I believe him now,” Elko said.

First start, first struggles

Two weeks ago, graduate student quarterback Beau Pribula suffered a major ankle injury, and Missouri’s high-profile transfer passer — and its hopes at sneaking into the College Football Playoff — left the field in a wheelchair.

While Zollers showed glimpses of his four-star pedigree in relief against No. 15 Vanderbilt, he limped his way to 77 yards on 7-for-22 passing in his first career start, completing just one pass past the line of scrimmage in the first half.

The Pennsylvania product’s day was made harder by poor pocket management that led to redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell getting home — bringing him to an SEC-leading 10.5 sacks on the season. On the strip sack, Zollers’ struck three players during his follow-through, causing the signal caller to spend the rest of the first half flexing his hurting throwing hand on the sideline.

A bad dream became a nightmare for Zollers with 1:00 left in the first half, as he looked more like Willem Dafoe in “At Eternity’s Gate” as junior linebacker Daymion Sanford made a beeline for the passer. The defender poked the ball out for the Maroon and White’s second strip sack of the half, this one landing right in Brooks’ arms and being returned to the 2-yard line.

“The whole goal was to disrupt the freshman quarterback,” Sanford said. “We did that tonight.”

Mizzou runs wild, A&M runs late

The platoon of A&M running backs storming Faurot Field were met with a resistance not yet felt this season for much of the day, until redshirt sophomore running back Rueben Owens II broke through the Mizzou line of defense.

With the Aggies up 24-10 and trying to salt the game away, Owens took the game into his own hands by showing that pre-injury burst he displayed as a freshman, sprinting up the gut for a 57-yard dagger in the fourth quarter, his first of two scores in the final period.

“When I scored my first touchdown, I looked up in the stands and I was like, ‘OK, there’s still a lot of people here,’” Owens said. “And then I scored that second time, I looked up in the stands again and nobody was here. Then we just saw all our fans on the other side cheering for us.”

The touchdown came against the grain, as up until that point the running back room had combined for just 40 yards. After a successful fourth quarter, A&M finished with 195 yards and two scores if you discount Brooks’ special-teams rumble.

Seemingly in an effort to turn the tide of the rushing attack, Elko and Co. elected to switch up the offensive line combination once graduate student offensive guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams left with an injury. Graduate student left tackle Trey Zuhn III played center for most of the affair, with graduate student offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree II replacing him on redshirt sophomore QB Marcel Reed’s blind side.

The Aggies’ struggles were exacerbated by the two chimeric fever dreams employed by the Tigers in their backfield. SEC-leading sophomore RB Ahmad Hardy and the angry-running redshirt sophomore RB Jamal Roberts pinballed their way to 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns against a team that typically only gives up 118.5 yards per game.

“Overall, we did the things we needed to do, held them to 17 points and did well on third downs,” Elko said. “For the most part, we played well, but we’ve got to get our rush defense consistent.”

The Aggies rushing defense will have its hands full next week as it takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks and human sledgehammer redshirt sophomore QB LaNorris Sellers at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.